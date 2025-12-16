CSO: Inflation for November up .1%

A shopping cart filled with essential food items at a grocery store in Port of Spain. - File photo

INFLATION has risen by 0.1 per cent.

In the latest consumer price index, released on December 16, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) said the inflation rate for November 2025, which measures the percentage change in the all items index for the month of November 2025 as compared to the same month the year before, reported an inflation rate of 0.5 per cent.

This represents an increase for the previous period (October 2025/October 2024) when the rate was 0.4 per cent.

The CSO added that the all items index was reported at 125.2, representing an increase of two per cent or 0.3 points as compared to the month before.

Food and non-alcoholic items increased by 0.4 per cent for the month of November, being reported at 152.8 in November as compared to 152.2 in October.

The CSO said contributing significantly to the increase was the general increase in prices of cucumber, tomatoes, fresh carite, chive, garlic, mixed fresh seasoning, table margarine, cheddar cheese, melon and instant coffee.

The full impact of the price increases was offset by the general decrease in the prices of fresh whole chicken, Irish potatoes, ochroes, oranges, pumpkin, mauby, melongene, onions, cakes and pastry products.

The release said, “A further review of the data for November 2025 compared with October 2025 reflected an increase in the sub-index for alcoholic beverages and tobacco of 21.2 per cent. This period also showed decreases in the sub-indices for clothing and footwear of 0.3 per cent and Health of 0.1 per cent.”

All other sections, it said, remained unchanged.

On October 13, during his presentation of the national budget for 2025-2026, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo announced a 100 per cent increase in customs duties on rum and spirits, beer and tobacco products with immediate effect.