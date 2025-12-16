Cops bring ‘Carols and Cans’ to Arima

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro at the Carols and Cans concert at the Arima Velodrome on December 15. - Photo courtesy TTPS

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on December 15 held its Carols and Cans Christmas outreach in Arima.

A news release from the TTPS on December 16 said, “Carols and Cans is aimed at fostering unity and goodwill within the community.”

It brought together churches, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Police Youth Clubs, schools and the public for a festive evening filled with music, carolling and giving.

The release said, the performances highlighted the spirit of unity and community engagement, not only entertaining but also bringing people together in celebration of the season.

Among those present were Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro; Deputy Commissioner of Police – Operations Suzette Martin; Mayor of Arima Balliram Maharaj; the Assistant Chief Fire Officer, the chief executive officer of the Municipal Police, the head of Municipal Police, and a lieutenant from the 1st Engineer Battalion of the TTDF.

The event, held at the Arima Velodrome, kicked off with a vibrant parang performance by students from the Arima Boys’ RC School, “setting a joyful and festive tone for the evening.”

La Horquetta Police Youth Club then presented an skit, which provided the audience with practical tips on how to become "hard targets" and stay safe during the holiday season.

There were musical performances by the Malabar RC School, as well as renditions from the Pinto/Santa Rosa and Oropune Police Youth Clubs.

A key feature of the Carols and Cans, the release said, was its charitable component.

Officers from the Northern Division North organised a week-long food collection drive. The donations, form police officers and specially invited guests, will be distributed to those in need within the community.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and the level of community involvement in our first Carols and Cans outreach event,” said Snr Supt Northern Division North, Sherma Maynard Wilson. “This initiative highlights the importance of building strong relationships between the police and the community. We hope that this event will serve as a reminder of the power of unity, kindness, and the true spirit of the holiday season.”

She added “Cans and Carols is a reminder of what this season truly represents. The carols remind us of hope, peace, and the reason we celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, and the cans reflect our compassion in action, allowing those in need to experience hope and love during this season as well as to demonstrate our collective commitment of compassion.”

“The TTPS is committed to continuing its outreach efforts and fostering positive relationships with the community through initiatives like Carols and Cans. Plans for future events are already in motion, with hopes of making this an annual tradition to further strengthen community ties,” the release said.