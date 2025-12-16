Claxton Bay family robbed at gunpoint

- File photo

A Claxton Bay family was robbed at gunpoint in their Soldad Road home on December 15 by attackers who showed up in a car bearing false number plates.

Reports said the 49-year-old man was in his front yard around 6.20 am when a grey Nissan Note pulled up, and two masked men exited, announcing a robbery. One of the men pointed a gun at the man and forced him inside the house, where his 45-year-old wife and 18-year-old daughter were, and began searching for valuables. The men took cash, jewellery and cellphones before running out of the house and escaping in the waiting car.

Investigators are retrieving CCTV footage. A search revealed that the license plate fitted to the assailants’ car was registered to a Toyota RAV4. Enquiries are continuing.