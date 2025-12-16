Bandits rob elderly Tobago couple of wedding ring, jar of coins

- File photo

BANDITS attacked and tied up an elderly Tobago couple before ransacking their home and stealing items including a bottle filled with 25 cent pieces.

The couple, two 89-year-old pensioners, were ambushed at their home on Spring Garden Trace, Spring Garden, around 1 pm on December 15.

The man was entering his home when three masked men, including one dressed in a pair of white coveralls, entered the front door after he left it open and attacked him.

The men then tied and gagged the man, forced him to lie on the ground, and ordered his wife to sit on a chair before tying her up too.

The bandits demanded money and valuables from the couple and then ransacked the entire house.

They took a bottle filled with 25 cents pieces, two Samsung cellphones, a Samsung television, a Samsung tablet, a wristwatch, $600 cash, a Stihl brush cutter, a wedding ring and other jewellery.

The bandits then fled, leaving the couple tied up and the man nursing injuries to his head and back.

The victims were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital while officers from the Scarborough Police Station continue to investigate.