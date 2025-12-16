Arima fisherman dies at sea

POLICE are investigating the death of a fisherman who collapsed in his boat while fishing with a long-time friend.

Around 3 pm on December 15, Mathura Dalchan, 58, of Arima, left the Sealots Jetty with a Chaguanas man in a pirogue named Rose Marie.

The duo eventually anchored near the Ibis Rig in the Columbus Channel and let down their nets to begin fishing.

At around 6 pm, Dalchan complained of feeling unwell and reportedly told his friend he wanted to vomit.

Shortly after, he suddenly fell backwards into the pirogue and remained motionless.

The friend tried unsuccessfully to revive him and called the Coast Guard who came and escorted the boat back to Sealots.

They were met on the jetty by first responders who placed Dalchan on a stretcher and tried to resuscitate him.

After they were unsuccessful, Besson Street police and the district medical officer (DMO) were called to the scene.

The DMO pronounced Dalchan dead and noted there were no marks of violence about his body.

Dalchan’s relatives identified his body and told police he had a history of lung problems after contracting tuberculosis seven years ago.

They said he had been complaining of chest pains and having difficulty breathing over the past month.

The DMO ordered Dalchan’s body be removed to funeral home pending a post mortem.