Akeal Hosein goes to CSK for IPL 2026

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein. - AP FILE PHOTO

WEST INDIES and TT left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been snapped up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which will be held between March 26-May 31.

The 32-year-old Hosein, the number-seven-ranked bowler in T20 Internationals, was bought for 2 crore (approximately US $200,000) during the 2026 IPL auction on December 16. Though his stock has steadily risen over the years as a wily and reliable left-arm orthodox bowler – particularly in the power play phase – Hosein is yet to feature heavily in the IPL despite frequent stints in other global leagues such as the Pakistan Super League, International League T20, the Big Bash and the Hundred. Hosein had a brief stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL campaign.

To date, Hosein has played 87 T20s for the Windies, to go along with 40 One-day Internationals. In September, he had the distinction of captaining an inexperienced West Indies team, which played Nepal in a three-match T20 series.

Also being purchased by the five-time IPL champs CSK in the auction were the Indian pair of Prashant Veer, 20, and wicket-keeper Kartik Sharma, 19, both of whom are uncapped in the IPL.

Notable players on CSK’s roster for the 2026 season are skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, exciting South African batsman Dewald Brevis, New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry, legendary wicket-keeper/batsman MS Dhoni and another wicket-keeper/batsman in Sanju Samson, who was traded to the franchise last month.

That blockbuster trade saw the allround pair of Sam Curran and Indian superstar Ravindra Jadeja moving from CSK to the Rajasthan Royals.

Other Windies players set to feature in the upcoming IPL campaign are: Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan); Jason Holder (Gujarat Titans); Sunil Narine and Rovman Powell (both Kolkata Knight Riders); Sherfane Rutherford (Mumbai Indians); Romario Shepherd (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and retired, former Windies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the IPL’s defending champs after capturing their maiden crown in the 2025 season.