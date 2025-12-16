ACP saddened by arrest of cop on Caroni River

The Caroni Swamp. -

ACP Richard Smith, head of the Anti Extortion Unit, said it was a "sad state of affairs" to see one of its members arrested and charged for gun offencers.

A media release from the TT Police Service (TTPS) on December 16 identified PC Kushal Karamthesingh as the officer charged with gun offences stemming from a December 10 incident aboard a boat on the Caroni River.

Karamthesingh was charged with transferring his Glock 48 pistol, transferring ten rounds of 9mm ammunition, possession of three 12 gauge cartridges, failing to have his Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) when carrying his legal firearms and ammunition in a public place, not being authorised to keep and the improper use of a TTPS shotgun, and not being authorised to keep five TTPS 12 gauge cartridges.

Civilian Ramjit Ramlochan was arrested along with Karamthesingh and charged with possession of the officer’s Glock 48 pistol and ammunition.

Karamthesingh was granted bail with surety in the sum of $175,000 while Ramlochan was granted bail with surety in the sum of $120,000.

Both men are expected to appear in court on December 17, to answer their respective charges.

Speaking with Newsday on December 16, Smith described the incident as a “sad state of affairs” but said the unit continues to operate.

He called on the public to not let the incident dampen their confidence in the unit which was founded in October 2024 under former police commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher.

“We have worked hard to build the confidence of the members of the public…This doesn’t change that. We have officers with integrity who are highly trained and we expect members of the public to continue making reports to us.

“The unit is not going to be disbanded for this. It’s not that all the members of the unit were involved in any nefarious activities, so they will continue to function just as normal.”

Smith noted in the 14 months the unit has been operating, it has been successful, and said the numbers prove it.

“We have an over 50 per cent detection rate and we continue to perform above and beyond the set standard.”

He said the unit has done great work and was even recognised by current commissioner Allister Guevarro for its successes.

“Approximately a month ago they received commendations and a monetary award for their performance. So (Guevarro) is pleased with their performance and there is no talk or anything afoot to disband that unit.”

He said the unit is still necessary given the current crime landscape.

“The unit will be there as long as it needs to be there. We haven’t had any discussions about disbanding the unit any time soon because we are still seeing reports of demanding money by menace or extortion coming in on a daily basis.”

Smith insisted he will do his best to ensure the image of the unit is not tarnished.

“That is the first officer from that unit to be arrested on any kind of offence, and that will also be the last.”