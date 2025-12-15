UTC gives computers to 2 children's homes

Nigel Edwards, UTC executive director - Faith Ayoung

THE The Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) is supporting financial literacy for students in TT.

The investment company recently donated ten desktops computers to Credo Boys House and Sophia House.

In a news release on December 12, the UTC said this is a continuation of its commitment to youth development and financial literacy.

The official handover ceremony took place on November 19, at the UTC in Port of Spain.

“This initiative underscores UTC’s commitment to equipping young people with the tools resources, and essential skills necessary for the future,“ the release said.

UTC’s chief sales and marketing officer Deyson Scott said, “We believe that access to technology is a key driver for financial literacy and personal growth, and we are proud to support these young individuals on their educational journey. Our goal is to bridge the digital divide and provide resources that open doors to knowledge, creativity, and lifelong achievement.”

Executive director Nigel Edwards added, “This donation reflects our ongoing commitment to our community through empowerment and digital inclusion. We are pleased to play a role in helping these young people unlock new opportunities through technology and learning. At UTC, we recognise that building financial literacy and digital skills is critical for future success. We hope to inspire curiosity, confidence, and the drive to achieve in every youth at Credo Boys House and Sophia House.”

The donated desktops, pre-installed with Microsoft software, were handed over to Carlene Donald, centre co-ordinator, along with two children representing each home, the release said.