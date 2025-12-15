Trinidad and Tobago's Consular Corps executive reappointed for 2025-2026 term

The Consular Corps executive, from left, Troy Garcia - treasurer, William A Ferreira - Dean and Om Lalla - secretary. -

THE Consular Corps executive for Trinidad and Tobago was reappointed unanimously for the 2025-2026 term.

The team is led by Dean William Ferreira (Portugal), secretary Om Lalla (Slovenia) and treasurer Troy Garcia (Finland).

The executive was reappointed at its annual general meeting on December 10 at Furness House.

The Consular Corps is an organisation representing the interests of diplomats and honorary consuls from various nations accredited to Trinidad and Tobago.

The corps represents diplomats from approximately 32 countries and has an executive committee that manages its activities.

Members of the Consular Corps act as a liaison between their home country and the host country, working to foster diplomatic, economic, trade, tourism and cultural ties, a news release on December 11 said.

Their responsibilities also include:

• Providing consular services, such as passport, citizenship, and notarial services to their citizens.

• Offering general information to their communities and the public.

• Providing emergency assistance to distressed citizens.

• Issuing visas and offering advice to foreigners wishing to visit their respective countries.