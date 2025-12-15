The 'hidden' reality of Christmas

Paul Sarran

PAUL SARRAN

IT’S THAT time of the year again, Christmas, a season that carries a special kind of magic, especially for children. For them, Christmas is about excitement, the thrill of waking up early, the joy of receiving gifts, the laughter shared with siblings and cousins, and the simple happiness of being surrounded by family. It is a time when memories are created, memories that many will carry with them well into adulthood. Christmas, for children, represents love, togetherness, and hope.

But behind that joy and excitement is a reality that many do not always see. For Christmas to feel magical for children, elders, parents, and guardians often make tremendous sacrifices. They stretch already tight budgets, work extra hours, skip personal needs, and sometimes go without, all to ensure that their children can smile on Christmas morning.

These sacrifices are rarely spoken about, yet they are at the heart of what Christmas truly means. Love is not just in the gifts under the tree, but in the effort and dedication it takes to put them there.

It is important to acknowledge that everyone’s situation is different. Some families are fortunate enough to provide everything they wish for their children with little strain. Others, however, struggle just to make ends meet, especially during the Christmas season when expenses seem to multiply.

The pressure to provide food, gifts, clothing, and even transportation to visit family can feel overwhelming. For many households, Christmas becomes a reminder of what they lack rather than what they have.

The challenges facing families today did not appear overnight. The global economy, including that of TT, took a significant hit following the covid19 pandemic. Jobs were lost, businesses closed, and many people saw their sources of income disappear almost instantly.

Even years later, the effects are still being felt. Prices for basic necessities continue to rise, wages remain stagnant for many, and opportunities for stable employment feel increasingly limited. For families already living paycheck to paycheck, these conditions have made survival an everyday struggle.

In TT, the sense of economic hardship is deeply felt. Many citizens believe that the change in government has not brought the financial relief or stability that was promised. Job losses, reduced working hours, and the absence of meaningful income replacement have left families feeling abandoned.

Parents and guardians who once managed to provide comfortably now find themselves choosing between groceries, utility bills, and school expenses. Christmas, which should be a time of peace and joy, instead becomes a period of stress and anxiety.

There is a growing frustration among the people, especially among the poor and vulnerable. These are the individuals who placed their trust and their votes in the hope of a better life, improved opportunities, and economic stability. Yet many feel that their struggles are being ignored.

When leaders turn a blind eye to the real issues affecting everyday citizens, it creates a deep sense of disappointment and betrayal. People do not ask for luxury; they ask for fairness, opportunity, and the chance to live with dignity.

Despite these challenges, the spirit of Christmas continues to shine through in small but powerful ways. Communities come together to share meals, churches and organisations distribute hampers, and neighbours help neighbours however they can.

These acts of kindness remind us that while systems may fail, humanity does not have to. The true meaning of Christmas lies in compassion, generosity, and solidarity, especially during hard times.

Still, goodwill alone cannot fix a broken economy. There is a real need for leadership that genuinely cares about the well-being of the people. A government that listens, understands, and takes decisive action to support those who are struggling.

Economic recovery is not just about statistics and reports; it is about real lives, real families, and real futures. It is about ensuring that parents do not have to feel ashamed because they cannot afford a gift, and that children do not have to grow up watching their caregivers suffer in silence.

My Christmas wish is a simple but powerful one. I wish for TT to recover economically, to rise from the hardships that have weighed heavily on its people. I wish for a government that truly cares about its citizens, especially the most vulnerable. A government that values people over politics and action over empty promises. A country where hope is restored, opportunities are created, and families can look toward the future with confidence.

As we celebrate this Christmas season, let us remember the importance of empathy, unity, and resilience. Let us support one another where we can and continue to hope for better days ahead. Christmas is not just a date on the calendar; it is a reminder that even in difficult times, love and hope can still find a way.

Merry Christmas to you and your family, and may the season bring peace, strength, and renewed hope to TT.