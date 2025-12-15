Tardieu family mum, powerboat racers hope for Xmas miracle

FORMER powerboat racer Derek “Stones” Tardieu has been kidnapped along with his wife, Clarabelle. -

The family of Derek “Stones” Tardieu is remaining mum as negotiations reportedly continue for his safe release.

Tardieu and his wife Clarabelle were snatched from their home on Monos Island on December 6.

Around 9.45 pm, a family member received a voice note from an unfamiliar number indicating the duo had been kidnapped, and demanding US$2.5 million for their release.

In a media release on December 9, the police said, “All necessary investigative resources have been mobilised and the matter is being treated with the utmost priority.”

It warned investigations were at a highly sensitive stage, and details would be limited in the interest of operational integrity and preserving the safety of the victims.

The police also urged the public and the media to exercise responsibility and restraint in their reporting, as speculation or premature disclosures may place the victims at risk.

Speaking with Newsday on December 13, Tardieu’s brother Robert Tardieu told Newsday the family was still negotiating with the kidnappers, and cautioned the media about erroneous reports.

“Every little thing Dale and Tom say in the media is complicating the issue and could deeply hamper their safe return,” he lamented.

Contacted for an update on December 15, Robert Tardieu said he had “nothing more to say,” before abruptly ending the phonecall.

The family’s stance comes days after a report in another newspaper which the family claimed was erroneous and left them “deeply disturbed.”

The report claimed the kidnappers had reduced the ransom from US$2.5 million to TT$100,000.

Robert Tardieu told Newsday on December 13 that he was shocked when he saw the article.

He denied the report and said it could put his brother and sister-in-law in further jeopardy as it could agitate the kidnappers.

With the family facing an already distressing situation, he said he just wants to get the couple back home safely.

“That front page was deeply disturbing, both to me and the rest of the family. That was totally out of context.

“What I would say is that negotiations are continuing. My brother and his wife still remain abducted at this present time, and we are awaiting further instructions.”

Meanwhile, president of the Powerboats Association Stephen Lewis said the association has reached out to the family to offer any help they can.

Lewis said the association stands ready to do whatever it can.

“If they do need any assistance from anyone, we are going to do everything in our ability to lend that assistance. Whether it is by having the community come together, or do patrols around the island, or just put the word out there for as many persons as possible to be on the lookout for any information.”

He added there are no plans either for a vigil to be held as there is a belief that it signifies a negative connotation regarding the outcome of the situation.

“We have been having that conversation, but the concept of doing a vigil is not viewed in the likelihood that the person will be found or everything will be okay.”

The speedboat racing community continues to express their concern for Tardieu and hopes he will be reunited with his family in time for Christmas.