Tancoo in Panama to chair CAF meetings

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo -

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo is in Panama for the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) board of directors and audit committee meetings scheduled for December 15-16.

The board of directors meeting will take place on December 16 to review and approve the programme of activities and budget for 2026, along with the authorisation of credit operations. The agenda includes decisions on the allocation of shares, specifically series “C” shares for Haiti and Saint Kitts and Nevis. Additionally, it will also include the confirmation of Barbados' compliance with the conditions to transition to a full member country, joining TT as the only other CAF full member from Caricom.

The board will consider a number of sovereign and non-sovereign operations, covering priority sectors such as energy, electric power transmission, water and infrastructure, as well as programmes supporting institutional development and private-sector investment.

The board of directors consists of representatives from series A, B, and C shareholders. It is responsible for setting CAF’s policies, appointing the executive president, approving credit operations, the annual expense budget, guarantees, investments, and any other activities aligned with CAF’s objectives.

Tancoo is currently the chairman of CAF and is expected to preside over both meetings. Accompanying the minister is Jimmy Wong, senior debt analyst at the Ministry of Finance.