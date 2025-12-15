Stephon Gabriel: From sound engineering to soca

Stephon Gabriel -

Couva sound engineer Stephon Gabriel has moved from mixing all tracks into a cohesive sound into creating his own.

He released his first original track called Soft Touch on November 17.

He wrote it and Jumaane, Jaydot, Amiel Duncan and Gabriel produced it. Andre Stewart mastered Soft Touch.

Earlier this year he did a cover of Kes’ Cocoa Tea.

“Earlier this year I did what I call a re-imagine of Kees’ Cocoa Tea and I went left with it, changing the instruments and posting it online in January. It was surprising to see that it was so well received; I got a lot of engagement online, Gabriel said in a release.

He left his job at Microsoft TT – after attaining a degree in computer science with a minor in music from the University of Southern Caribbean – to pursue his passion for music after winning the World Bank's Voices4Climate competition in 2013.

That year he started Gabriel Creative Studios and has since been in the music industry.

He said, “I’ve been in the music industry for over 15 years. From the age of 14, I knew music lived in me. I was the guy at school everyone would come to, to record love songs for their girlfriends,” he recalled with a chuckle.

Those years shaped who he’d eventually become.

“I got a guitar for my 14th birthday and it was set from there. Since that time, I’ve been heavily involved in both music and film. I’ve worked on a few feature films, including work done as part of the crew on Home and Again here in Trinidad,” he said.

Gabriel has also worked with some of soca’s well-established names across the years of his career.

Soft Touch grew out of Gabriel’s desire to express himself, a release said.

“It started with one of my producers I work with – Jumaane, who sent me a couple tracks and I put aside a particular one and then, on one random night, I listened to it and got to writing. That was three months ago,” he said.

This is a wider part of Gabriel’s aim to position Caribbean artistes for International opportunities.

“I have a publishing arm of my company called Just In Time Music, which aims to bridge the gap between Caribbean creatives and Hollywood and the world.

“I have agents out there who work with me to get our music placed into movies and television shows.”

He began creating independent songs strictly for film and because it was so well received, he was able to secure several deals, in a relatively short space of time. He was unable to mention any of them because they are still being negotiated.

“I went on to extend the service to creatives here in TT but part of the challenge has been educating others on publishing and other aspects of that side of the business,” he said.

To address this, he set up a TikTok account sharing information about royalties, musicians owning their masters, publishing and more.

“StephanGabrial868 is the channel and as I continue with that effort, I’ll say one of my goals is to one day be able to go to my distributor and choose soca as the genre for the music I deliver,” he said.