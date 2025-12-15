Republic Bank's new board elected

Republic Bank branch in Rio Claro. -

Following its December 15 annual general meeting, Republic Bank has 13 directors on its board, seven of which were nominated by government-affiliated organisations and elected at the meeting. A chairman was not announced.

A stakeholder who was present at the meeting at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad spoke to Newsday on condition of anonymity.

In its 2025 annual report, RFHL listed 12 directors as of September 30. Four board members resigned between that date and the meeting. Director Robert Riley resigned effective December 6, with his resignation being preceded by Shameer Ronnie Mohammed on October 3, Waltnel X Sosa on October 7, and Jason Mootoo on November 21.

The current board members are Yashmid Karamath, Dr Timothy Alfonso and Nalini Bansee (appointed on October 14 to replace Mohammed, Sosa, and Mootoo), previous directors Colin A Soo Ping Chow, Richard R Wickham, Ian L Benjamin, Dawn V Callender, Michael A Noel, Nigel Baptiste Group (group president and CEO) and newly elected members Rhion Karim, Dr Patricia Mohammed, Dr Sandra Sookram and Gregory Armourer.

The new directors were elected for a term expiring at the close of the third annual meeting, effectively three years.

Former chairman Vincent Perreira retired at the meeting, having reached the bank’s retirement age of 70. Director Kristine Thompson also retired from the board and did not offer herself for re-election.

The stakeholder said Kamarath, Alfonso, Bansee, Karim, Mohammed, Sookram and Armourer were nominated by government-affiliated entities and elected at the meeting.

During the reading of the budget on October 13, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said, “We have installed new boards at First Citizens Bank and the Exim Bank, and we will move to instal a majority of directors at Republic Bank Ltd.”

The readily identified government-affiliated entities who hold shares in Republic Bank are National Investment Fund Holding Company Ltd - 29.92 per cent (49,021,799 shares); National Insurance Board - 18.81 per cent (30,811,955 shares); Corporation Sole (Tancoo) – 2.70 per cent (4,430,161shares); and First Citizens Depository Services Ltd, a First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Ltd subsidiary – 2.59 per cent (4,239,613 shares). This is a total of 54.02 per cent of the Republic Bank shares.

The shareholder said this percentage spoke to the influence the government would have on the voting rights of the company, whether directly or indirectly.