Police: Port of Spain safe, no need to panic after deadly shooting

FILE PHOTO -

FOLLOWING a deadly shooting on December 14 in the nation’s capital, Snr Supt of Police Raymond Thom sought to reassure the public, saying, “Things aren’t wild in the city,” and Port of Spain remains “relatively safe, and there is nothing to panic anybody about.”

Speaking briefly with Newsday by phone on December 15, Thom addressed the shooting that claimed the life of 28-year-old Jalani George, of Morvant, who was shot and killed on Fitt Street, Ariapita Avenue. George was seated in his silver Hyundai Creta at the time of the incident.

Thom said police are still working to determine whether George was the intended target of the attack, but investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. He described the December 14 incident as an isolated one.

Addressing concerns about crime and violence in Port of Spain, Thom said, “It’s not to say there is no violence in the city. There has been a decrease of crime in the city when it comes to robberies, wrongdoing and shootings.”

Speaking to members of the liming and shopping public in Port of Spain during what is considered a busy season just days before Christmas, Thom advised citizens to “adhere to the normal safety measures.”

In discussing the crime rate in comparison to 2024 for the comparable period, Thom said, “If you check the statistics, you will see, for example, there has been over a 66 per cent decrease in murders compared to 2024.”

As he concluded, Thom again stressed the shooting “appears to be gang-related.”

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing investigations to determine how many perpetrators were involved.