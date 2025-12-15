Penny tells Tobago: Beware election gifts

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

People’s National Movement (PNM) political leader Pennelope Beckles has warned Tobagonians to beware of election gifts.

Beckles addressed supporters on December 13 at the ballroom of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort for the party's "Red Revival" campaign launch and presentation of candidates.

She said she has heard from good sources of gifts prepared to be shipped to Tobago on the port.

“There is money galore. I want to remind you that in Trinidad in particular, they went to certain constituencies offering ham, lamb and jam; offering from microwave, bed, fridge, stove.

"Many people believed that when people come bearing gifts that they are genuine. People of Tobago, I am warning you, be careful – do not come and offer me gifts just for elections. If you want to see Tobago advance and develop, it must be consistent. Do not let them take you for fools – I am warning you.”

She also told Chief Secretary and Tobago People's Party (TPP) leader Farley Augustine to stay out of PNM business.

"He needs to understand that next year the PNM celebrates 70 years as a party. PNM people here in Tobago, we have travelled this road before, we are a resilient party.

"I want to let Farley Augustine know – we, the PNM Tobago, this party is a party of Orville London; this is a party of Kelvin Charles; this is a party of Tracy Davidson-Celestine; this is a party of Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis; this is a party of deceased William McKenzie; this is a party of Neil Wilson deceased; this is a party of Cynthia Alfred.

"This is a party that has a symbol called the balisier – if you chop it down, it grows back; if you burn it it grows back and we will continue as the PNM and come the 12 of January, we are going to return to the Tobago House of Assembly.”

THA Minority Leader and prospective candidate for Darryl Spring/ Whim Kelvon Morris called on the TPP’s prospective candidate for Buccoo Mt Pleasant Keigon Denoon, Tobago West MP Joel "Nuttsy" Sampson, THA Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin and the assistant in the division Nigel Taitt – all former PNM members – to come back home to the arms of the PNM.

“I simply want to make a clarion call to all of PNM family – there are many who are still not with us and I am saying to our PNM family, we have a leader – without a shadow of a doubt, he would make an excellent chief secretary for the people of Tobago, and it is time we come home, it is time we get on board.

"I am calling even the PNM that went into the deep blue ocean, and I am saying to my brother, brother Keigon, it’s not too late, come back home. Brother Nuttsy, it’s not too late, come back home. Sister Nathisha, its not too late, come back home. Brother Taitt up in Signal Hill, come back home. PNM family all, get off the fence, let's come back home and ensure we rescue Tobago, that we put Tobago first again and when we do that in every electoral district and victory is had, we will all sing in one united voice – great is the People’s National Movement, great is our God, great is Tobago and we have prevailed.”

PNM candidates:

Belle Garden/Glamorgan-​Carl McEwen

Bethel/ New Grange-Sterlan Timothy

Bethesda/Les Coteaux-Akeel Guy

Bon Accord/ Crown Point-Dominic Kerr

Buccoo/ Mt. Pleasant-Ancil Dennis

Darrel Spring/ Whim-Kelvon Morris

Lambeau/Lowlands Kervin Horsford

Mason Hall North/Moriah-Kwesi Des Vignes

Mason Hall South/ Bagatelle-Dexter Miller

Mt. St. George/Goodwood-Camisha Bacchus

Parlatuvier/L'Anse Fourmi/Speyside-Maxslon Roberts

Plymouth/Black Rock-Karyn Forbes

Roxborough/Argyle-Shonae John

Scarborough/Mt Grace-Petal Daniel-Benoit

Signal Hill/Patience Hill- Brian Harris.