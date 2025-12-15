Malcolm beats Arjoon in RBC Jr U14 singles

Jovan Garibana retruns the ball to Oliver Harragin in a Boys Under 18 Singles match at the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on December 14.

Novak Malcolm took care of Adam Arjoon in straight sets on December 14 in the Boys 14 and Under singles division as action continued in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Arjoon was coming off a win on day one, but had no answer for Malcolm who prevailed 6-0,6-0 on day two.

Also in the category, Justin Duncan defeated Ryan Steuart 6-4, 6-4; Sanjay Ramcharitar beat Harrison Hadeed 6-1, 6-0; Eli Paty whipped Dylan Clifford 6-0, 6-2; Cruz Thornton beat Luke Bellamy 6-1, 6-2; and Sebastian Plimmer defeated Navin Toppin 6-1, 6-0.

In the girls equivalent, Samiyah Mohammed had a flawless effort against Jadia-Marie Highly, prevailing 6-0, 6-0. Suri Ramcharan also did not drop a game in conquering Sizaa Chadee 6-0, 6-0.

In Boys 18 and Under division, Jack Brown crushed Javed Dowlat 6-0, 6-1.

In the Boys 16 and Under category, Rohan Ramcharita got past Anthony Frank 6-4, 6-0.

Action resumed in the Boys Under-10 division with Zayden Sagramsingh getting past Hugh Hadeed 5-3, 4-1; James Rostant beating Nathaniel Toppin 4-0, 4-2.

In division two of the Boys Under-10 singles , Arun Ramtahal had a tough battle but came out on top 5-4 (5), 5-4 (8) against Kaiden George. Also, Miles Bain beat Christopher Craig 4-0, 4-1.