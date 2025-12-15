Lisa’s first anniversary

Lisa Morris-Julian - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I want to take a moment to pay tribute to the late Lisa Morris-Julian on the anniversary of her passing on December 16, 2024. Her loss and the loss of her precious daughter and five-year-old son remain one of the most heart-breaking tragedies our community has endured.

Their home was destroyed by fire, and in a single, devastating moment we lost a bright, compassionate woman whose life was dedicated to service, as well as two young lives full of promise. It was a sad and deeply painful day when tragedy struck.

Lisa was not only a Member of Parliament for D’Abadie/O’Meara; she was someone whose leadership, talent, and spirit I believed in from the very beginning when she served passionately as a councillor and mayor of Arima.

Having played a role in her entrance into politics, I feel an even stronger duty to honour her memory and the impact she made on the people she interacted with in Arima and its environs. She was driven by a genuine love for people and a passion for her community, and those qualities continue to inspire all who knew her.

On this anniversary, I remember Lisa with gratitude, respect, and affection. May her legacy live on in the lives she touched, and may we continue to hold her and her children in our hearts.

ASHTON FORD

former mayor

and MP, Arima