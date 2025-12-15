KFC, Yung Bredda celebrate children of Sea Lots

Yung Bredda. -

SCREECHES of laughter echoed across the Sea Lots Basketball Court on December 14, as children darted between games, queued patiently for face-painting and waited eagerly for toys and food.

Supported by a corporate giant and in collaboration with one of the country’s fastest-rising local artistes, the court hosted a youth-centred celebration led by the Sea Lots Legacy Foundation, initially planned for about 250 children.

As word spread through the community, attendance quickly swelled beyond expectations, with at least a couple hundred more children welcomed and entertained rather than turned away.

Budding artiste Yung Bredda — born Akhenaton Lewis — took centre stage, performing several prominent tracks.

Born and raised in Sea Lots, at 26, he still lives within a stone’s throw.

“This is where I grew up, so all my memories begin here,” he said. “Growing up as a child, I didn’t have plenty of opportunities. I used to couldn’t wait till someone come from outside to throw a Christmas party here just to get a toy because my mother wasn’t always able to buy a toy for me for Christmas.”

Now one of the more recognisable young voices in soca and blended regional genres, Lewis has built a following through high-energy tracks such as The Greatest Bend Over, Tap Out, Rags and Blaze.

He told reporters that moments like this rank among his most meaningful achievements.

“God bless me and put me in a place where I can provide for my family but it still have children who go through the same thing that I used to go through when I was younger,” he said.

“So, I really give thanks for KFC coming together with me.”

The Sea Lots Legacy Foundation was established in 2023 by brothers Nigel and Andy Charles, alongside Lewis.

The group has steadily built a presence through events such as food drives for the homeless, Christmas parties, summer activities, and back-to-school initiatives, aimed at providing structure, exposure and encouragement to children.

Charles (Nigel) said the Foundation’s work is rooted in lived experience.

“The foundation is about building the youths, the minds of the youths,” he said.

“We look for funding from government and private sector franchises to try to bring events in the community to keep the youths’ minds occupied… and bring a different kind of lifestyle within their mindset.”

He said its first initiative with KFC is a powerful signal to the community.

“To have a big franchise like KFC come into the community and give back, for the kids to see that a company outside of the community believes enough to come in and do it, that sends a good message,” Charles said.

Apart from the day’s activities, KFC is also assisting with improvements to the basketball court, with fresh paint and the installation of a new basketball board and hoop, with the upgrade almost complete.

Yung Bredda said the partnership revived his faith in corporations and their responsibility.

“I mean, to me, to see the community for themselves, to come in and to be seen, and not just be invisible, you drive by on the highway and nobody sees you … That means a lot to me.”

He did not shy away from his role.

“My touch is what bring this here,” he said.

“People may not know, this is the first time KFC is ever doing something like this in my community… and if it wasn’t for an image like myself that I have, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

He added that the presence of a major corporate brand inside Sea Lots challenged long-held negative perceptions.

“To come in here today, to be seen, and not just be invisible – that means a lot to me.

“There are more good people in this community than bad people.”

Prestige Holdings head of marketing for KFC and Pizza Hut Stacey Ryan said the collaboration was driven more by purpose than promotion.

“The purpose of the event was to bring cheer and joy to the community of Sea Lots, given our commitment to the culture through the partnership with Yung Bredda going into Carnival,” she said.

Ryan said KFC’s approach to cultural partnerships is evolving.

“Our partnership isn’t just about using the music to elevate our brand but really and truly working with Yung Bredda as part of his journey: from where he started, where he is and where he intends to go.”

She revealed that KFC plans to formalise its relationship with the Yung Bredda in 2026 through a music-focused initiative, but withheld details.

However, she said, “We do intend to launch a music-specific programme in the at-risk communities, so it will go beyond Sea Lots, but it will start here,” and added that KFC plans to broaden its social responsibility outreach across underserved communities.”

Yung Bredda told Newsday that as far as his career evolves, his heart and soul will remain grounded in the often-stigmatised community of Sea Lots.

“I still live here,” he said. “Even when I elevate… my heart will still be here. It’s something lifelong. Even when I stop doing music, this is what I will fall back on – to help.”

The sponsors said the event was a celebration and a reminder of what can happen when community leadership and corporate support meet on equal ground.