Joevin beats 'Cale' with late pen, Police return to TTPFL summit

FILE PHOTO: Miscellanous Police FC's Joevin Jones (L) and Anthony Charles of AC Port of Spain battle for the ball during the TTPFL match at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, La Horquetta, on November 19. - Faith Ayoung

Miscellaneous Police FC (19 points) jumped back to the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) summit on December 14 when substitute Joevin Jones buried a penalty in second-half stoppage-time to give them a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the eighth-placed Caledonia AIA (seven points) at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.

The lawmen took a 2-0 lead to the half as forward Mickaeel "Jem" Gordon and midfielder Joshua Sitney netted in quick succession just before the break to stun Caledonia. In the second half, though, with some substitutions from coach Jerry Moe leading to a more purposeful showing, "Cale" hit back with two quick goals of their own as substitute Shakir Jones and Tobago forward Jariel Arthur scored with headed items in the space of four minutes to tie the intriguing clash at 2-2 in the 70th minute.

At the other end, Police coach Todd Ryan had some tricks up his sleeve as well, and the influence of two of his second-half substitutions ultimately swung the game in his team's favour at the death. Even before Jones' late penalty winner, Police thought they had the decisive go-ahead goal in the 75th minute when attacker Kwesi "Jep" Allen headed past goalkeeper Isaiah Diaz after meeting a lovely right-side cross from fellow sub Jordan Riley. However, Allen was flagged for offside and Police renewed their search for the match-winner.

In stoppage-time, substitute Kellon Williams made a surging run down the left and was deemed to be upended by centre back Yohance Atherton, with referee Timoty Derry pointing to the penalty spot. The Caledonia defenders made their case and argued the call, but Derry stood firm, with Jones calmly beating Diaz as he passed his penalty into the bottom corner.

Jones' goal was crucial as it saw Police just moving ahead of Club Sando (18 points) to reclaim top spot on the 12-team table. Earlier in the contest, Caledonia were also left aggrieved by a refereeing decision. Already trailing 1-0 after Gordon's brilliant opener in the 42nd minute, Caledonia went 2-0 down just three minutes later when Sitney rolled into an empty net. Gordon was fouled just outside the area, and with the Caledonia rearguard out of position arguing the call, Derry allowed winger Kadeem Hutchinson to take a quick free kick which was rolled into Sitney's path for the easiest of finishes in the six-yard box.

"Cale" fought back admirably after the interval as Shakir and Arthur scored with clinical headers from crosses by playmaker Keron Cummings, but their comeback quest eventually fell short.

In the first game of the Mahaica double-header, Tobago's 1976 FC Phoenix (six points) moved from 11th to tenth when they got a 2-1 comeback win over hosts Point Fortin Civic (seven points). Civic took the lead in the 27th minute when Tequan Rodriguez scored with a low left-footer after Mark Ramdeen and skipper Ezekiel Kesar linked up beautifully for the home team in the final third. Civic's lead lasted all of two minutes, though, as Phoenix's danger man Teejay Cadiz scored with a cheeky volley at the near post after catching goalkeeper Levi Fernandez off-guard as the latter left his post vacant anticipating a cross.

In the 54th minute, Cadiz showed his predatory instincts were no fluke when he scored his seventh goal of the season and iced the game for the visitors by applying a clinical, deft touch from close range after receiving a square pass from speedy veteran forward Trevin Caesar. The play was initiated by an intelligent ball over the top by midfielder Deleon Beckles, with Caesar using his speed and guile to get past defender Jommal Trim down the left before feeding the hungry and deadly Cadiz who killed the game off at 2-1.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*8*6*1*1*19*9*10*19

Club Sando*8*6*0*2*20*5*15*18

Prisons*8*5*1*2*13*7*6*16

Defence Force*6*4*2*0*10*5*5*14

MIC Central FC*7*4*1*2*11*13*-2*13

AC Port of Spain*8*3*2*3*11*12*-1*11

Jabloteh*8*2*3*3*11*16*-5*9

Caledonia*6*2*1*3*11*12*-1*7

Point Fortin*7*2*1*4*8*11*-3*7

1976 FC Phoenix*8*2*0*6*11*18*-7*6

La Horquetta Rangers*7*1*1*5*4*14*-10*4

Eagles FC*7*0*1*6*7*14*-7*1