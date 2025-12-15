Jamaica school SSFL stars in Jewels of the Caribbean football tournament

Rickayla Stewart of Jamaica, left, and SSFL Future Stars player Akilah Acco, go head to head for the ball during round one of the Jewels of the Caribbean Under-17 football tournament at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on December 15. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Jamaica's Under-17 women's football team started the 2025 DecembHER Football – Jewels of the Caribbean tournament in fine style on December 15 when they got a convincing 5-2 victory over a Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Future Stars XI at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The SSFL Future Stars team, which was coached by Pleasantville Secondary coach Brian London, fought hard and got back into the game after conceding two goals just past the half-hour mark. And though midfielder Shaquilla Daniel cut the deficit to 3-2 when she pounced on a mistake by goalie Kayla Kidd in the 54th minute, Jamaica drove home their dominance in the final stages with goals from Ricquanna Richards and Elizabeth Miller to seal the win.

It was a nervy start for the SSFL XI, as the Jamaicans forced the home team's defensive line to drop deep and took aim at goalkeeper Myeisha Cox's goal from distance. Perhaps instructed to protect Cox's goal at all costs, centre backs Akira Charles and Reneisha Jack made numerous timely blocks to keep the visitors at bay in the opening half-hour.

In the 31st minute, the early resistance from the SSFL XI was broken when opposing central defender Nycolette Prendergas unleashed a thumping right-footed free kick into the top corner from about 25 yards. Sensing the danger, two defenders accompanied Cox on the goal line before the Jamaica set piece, but they were left mere spectators after Prendergas' wonder strike.

There was little time for the SSFL XI to catch their collective breath as the Jamaicans went up 2-0 in the 33rd minute when the lively Jamara Jones squeezed in a shot past Cox from just outside the area after exchanging a series of passes with Jaya Lecky.

Just when it seemed Jamaica were about to runaway with the contest, the SSFL girls mustered a response in the 36th minute when a right-side free kick from Daniel was woefully misjudged by Kidd before settling in the net.

Daniel came close again in the 41st minute, but the Jamaicans had the last say before the half when Richards got her first goal of the game in the 45th minute to make it 3-1. With Cox stranded after making an initial save near the edge of the area, Richards calmly passed into the net from about 21 yards despite a desperate, retreating lunge on the goal line by Charles.

The SSFL XI had a brighter start to the second half, as Mikaiah Guerero flashed just wide of the goal in the 47th minute, with Daniel getting her second goal of the clash in a bizarre manner in the 54th minute. With Daniel and teammate Cheslea Sealey chasing down a long ball, Kidd raced out of her area and slammed a clearance off Daniel who tracked down the ball in the six-yard box to roll into the empty net.

Down 3-2, the SSFL XI looked to have an avenue back in the contest, but they didn't seem to have the energy or enough ideas to put the Jamaicans under constant pressure or force another error. The local team had another warning when a 65th-minute set piece from Lecky went just wide, while substitute Madison Bailey was denied by a goal-line block after directing a shot on goal from a tight angle in the 73rd minute.

In the 85th minute, the SSFL team's hopes of a comeback were dashed when Richards calmly tucked away a penalty after being fouled in the area. Meanwhile, Jamaica added gloss to the scoreline in the third minute of second-half stoppage-time when Miller tapped in from close range after another long-range free kick from Prendergas seemed too hot for Cox to handle.

The Jamaicans produced a five-star performance in their opener and will go after another win on December 17 when they face TT's Under-17 team at Sangre Grande Recreation Ground. At press time on December 15, TT were trailing 2-0 to a well-drilled Indy Premier club outfit in their opening match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The Jewels of the Caribbean tournament will continue on December 16 when the Under-20 category gets under way at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. A TT Women's League Football (WoLF) United XI will take on Jamaica from 5 pm, with TT's Under-20s playing Indy Premier from 7 pm.