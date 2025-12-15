Government opens Trinidad and Tobago airspace to US military

US Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to board a KC-130J Super Hercules for a military freefall exercise in Puerto Rico, Nov 9. - Sgt Maurion Moore

GOVERNMENT has granted approval for US military flights into and out of the Piarco and ANR Robinson International airports in the coming weeks.

Government also repeated one of several positions it has maintained since the US began its military deployment in August, that these flights are part of the commitment made by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to collaborate with the US to ensure safety and security for TT and the rest of the Caribbean.

﻿In a statement on December 15, the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry said it has given approvals for "US military aircraft to transit TT's airports in the coming weeks. The ministry added, "The US has advised that these movements are logistical in nature, facilitating replenishment and routine personnel rotations."

In the statement, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers repeated this is part of the ongoing close engagement the ministry maintains with the US Embassy in Port of Spain. He also repeated Persad-Bissessar "has affirmed government's commitment to co-operation and collaboration in the pursuit of safety and security for TT and the wider region."

The ministry repeated through government's collaboration with the US, TT has benefitted from "joint military training exercises, enhanced surveillance capabilities, including the installation of an effective radar system and collaborative efforts that have contributed to the interdiction of millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics."

In a Whatsapp comment, former civil aviation authority director general Ramesh Lutchmedial said theese arrangements are in perfect order. He added this is because the US and TT enjoy a cordial relationship "in matters of security and safety and trade."

Former national security minister and police commissioner Gary Griffith saw nothing unusual in this development.

But he observed the limited content in the ministry's statement could create an opportunity for people who are opposed to the US military deployment in the Southern Caribbean to make negative comments.

Griffith said, "I wish to remind the country that for the last few decades, US has been very instrumental towards the safety and security of not just TT but throughout Caricom."

The US, he continued, also has a responsibility through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, to assist in developing security with Caricom." Griffith repeated this involves what the US has done for TT for decades.

He said this includes training, technology, assets and joint operations.

While he believes the US is adhering to these responsibilities, Griffith said "because of what is ongoing with them now and Venezuela, there is that perception that the US is trying to use TT as a type of base...a launching pad to assist in any attacks on another country."

Griffith believed Persad-Bissessar "has been totally clear on this and stated that TT will not be used as a launching pad or a base to assist a country in any type of armed conflict with another country."

He said, "So that has gone out the window."

Griffith: TT economy will benefit

Griffith added people need to see the glass as half-full instead of half-empty.

He estimated the current US military force deployed in the southern Caribbean since August to be over 10,000 personnel.

The former TT Regiment captain said this situation meant "eventually what is going to happen, you are going to need re-supply."

Logistically, Griffith, continued the US will "look at the closest countries who will be their allies to assist them in having re-supply sent." This re-supply will include mechanical parts for naval vessels, and food and water for the troops on them.

Griffith said he anticipated the US would have made this request to TT.

"This is just the beginning of much more than what the country will see in the very near future once the US remains in the Southern Caribbean."

Griffith would not be surprised if 1,000 US military personnel took shore leave in TT while the deployment continues. He estimated they could spend approximately US$500 in total. "If you keep multiplying that for one year, you could get over TT$1 billion."

Government, he continued, could consider supplying the US force with local crops.

"This can assist our agriculture industry immensely."

Griffith described this as "military tourism."

He said, "There is nothing wrong with this because eventually the US is going to ask for some kind of a base in TT, if it is that they remain here for a very long period."

Griffith added there is nothing wrong with that. He repeated that Venezuela has issued threats against TT because of its support for the US military deployment. "The longer the US remains in the Southern Caribbean, the safer we will be."

Browne: Airspace clearance is not routine

Former foreign and caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne described the statement as particularly deceptive.

"Never before has our country given blanket permission for foreign military aircraft to use the airports and airspace of TT, for an unspecified period, in the buildup to a regime change war."

Browne, who is an opposition senator and PNM vice-chairman, said, "Notwithstanding the phrasing of the release, there is nothing routine about this. It has nothing to do with the usual co-operation and friendly collaborations that we have enjoyed with the USA and all of our neighbours for decades."

He repeated, "Rather, it takes TT a further step down the path of a satellite state that has dismissed Caricom and international law and embraced a might-is-right philosophy."

Browne said for the last six months and counting, Persad-Bissessar has refused the calls by Opposition Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles "to address the nation and properly explain what she has done to our neutral, established foreign policy and our standing in the region and the world."

He repeated Persad-Bissessar "has taken us from the status of being noted as leaders within Caricom in diplomacy and peaceful dialogue, to the current status as complicit facilitators of extrajudicial killings, cross-border tension and beligerance, and the use and threat of use of force to achieve political objectives."

Government's permission to approval US military flights into and out of TT for an indefinite period of time comes one week after the release of the US National Security 2025, published in November by the White House, and signed by US President Donald Trump.

Referring to this strategy, Browne said, "Every day, for the discerning observers, there is fresh evidence that the government of TT has gotten completely lost on the geopolitical chessboard."

"All of this has been occuring whilst the Government of TT has demonstrated open disrespect and disregard for the THA (Tobago House of Assembly) and the views of the people of Tobago on the issue of the placement by US Marines of a G/ATOR military radar system at the site of the new airport terminal in Crown Point."

Browne said, "This is all part and parcel of an imported political philosophy that is incompatible with our culture, our history, our diversity and our national dignity."

Commenting on the ministry's statement and the US National Security Strategy 2025, international relations expert Anthony Bryan said, "TT government supports close relations with the USA in view of the heightened tensions with Venezuela. As a result, the Venezuelan government is constantly reviewing its relations with TT. It's obvious that we are advancing US policy toward the region."

Trump asserts Monroe Doctrine

In its national security strategy, the US outlines its plan to "reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American pre-eminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region."

TT is part of the hemisphere by its geographical location in the Caribbean.

The US said this is being done after "years of neglect."

The US adds, "We will deny non-hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our hemisphere."

This strategy is defined in the document as the “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine.

It is also described as a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests.

The US said its goals for the hemisphere are to enlist and expand.

"We will enlist established friends in the hemisphere to control migration, stop drug flows, and strengthen stability and security on land and sea."

Within the last two months, members of the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) have twice held joint exercises with members of the TT Defence Force (TTDF) and the guided missile destroyer USS Gravely has visited TT.

The US began its military deployment in the Southern Caribbean, outside of Venezuela's territorial waters, with the Gravely and two other guided missile destroyers – USS Jason Dunham and Sampson.

The US force in the region has since grown to include the nuclear attack submarine USS Newport News, amphibious assault vessels, special forces command vessels, the MEU and the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and its strike group.

The AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system was established at the ANR Robinson International Airport by US Marines in November. Persad-Bissessar only disclosed the existence of the radar on November 27, when questioned by the media about the presence of US troops in TT.

Outside of the Red House on November 26, Persad-Bissessar said, "They (US Marines) are helping us with something to do at the (ANR Robinson International) airport."

She added their presence had something to do with a roadway near the airport."

Subsequently after a laptop distribution ceremony at the Penal Secondary School on November 27, Persad-Bissessar said, "The plan there is the runway and a radar. They will help us to improve our surveillance and intelligence we gather...the narco-traffickers in our waters and outside our waters."

In August, the US approached Grenada for permission to use the Maurice Bishop International Airport to house military radar that could monitor both commercial and military flights in the southern Caribbean.

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has said his government is working with an undisclosed deadline from the US but will not be hurried into deciding on such an important issue.

Persad-Bissessar has rejected questions raised by the Opposition PNM about the reasons why the military radar was established in Tobago, repeating claims of alleged ties between the PNM and drug cartels. Opposition Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles has rejected those claims.

The G/ATOR system is a three-dimensional, medium/long-range multi-role radar designed to detect unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, air-breathing targets, rockets, artillery, and mortars

On December 11 at a CXC awards ceremony in Port of Spain, Persad-Bissessar credited the radar's reported role in helping police seize $171 million marijuana in an unmanned boat in the Caroni Swamp. In a subsequent Facebook post on December 12, she indicated she held talks with US Embassy officials before the ceremony about "our continued co-operation in the fight against crime."

In August, Persad-Bissessar said TT was prepared to allow US troops to operate on its territory if Venezuela made any incursion into Guyana and the US made a formal request to government under the SOFA (Status of Forces) agreement that was signed with the US in December 2024 under the former PNM administration.

The SOFA allows bilateral military co-operation between TT and US.Venezuela and Guyana have had an ongoing dispute over the Essequibo border region between them for decades.

Persad-Bissessar has publicly differed with other Caricom leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and former St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves about the US military deployment in the Caribbean and the Caribbean being regarded as a zone of peace.