Family of Lisa Morris-Julian calls for fire report to be made public

Former D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian. -

The family of former D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian wants the investigative report into the fire that killed her and two of her children in 2024 to be made public.

“The entire country needs to know what happened that morning,” one relative, who confirmed that the family has not received the report or been contacted about it, told Newsday on December 14, just two days before the one-year anniversary of the tragic event.

This comes after Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander said the report, which ruled out foul play and exonerated responding fire officers, would be shared with the family upon their request. He said a Cabinet-level decision was made not to put the report, which has been prepared since January 10, in the public domain.

The autopsy said Morris-Julian, her daughter Xianne Julian, 25, and son Jesiah Julian, six, died from smoke inhalation at their Farfan Street, Arima, home on December 16, 2024. The fire station was within walking distance of the home.

The report, prepared by a three-member committee comprising Occupational Safety and Health Authority chairman Curt Cadette, former chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce, and attorney Ashtie Mahabir, investigated the circumstances of the fire and the fire service’s response.

In evaluating response time and water availability, the report aimed to address conflicting reports about the circumstances of the fire.

“Seeing as neighbours said that they went up there (the fire station) and there were fire officers at the station, I’m very interested in knowing what happened.

“I was there from the moment I found out her house was on fire, and there was nobody from the fire station there when I got there… Later on, I saw people from the Arima fire station, and I want to know why that couldn’t happen all the time.”

The relative said although neighbours tried to help, it proved futile as they were untrained in fire safety.

“And while we were grateful for all the attempts, it would have been good for somebody who knew what they were doing to be there.”

Although Alexander said he read the section of the report that cleared fire officers of “allegations that were made by certain ministers in the PNM,” the relative said the family would not be satisfied with that assessment until they receive the report.

“I am very well aware that there were two fires that night and that the appliance was dispatched to one that didn’t have any people trapped. So I want to know how.

“I am very aware that when calls were made and neighbours went to the fire station, they were unable to get onto the appliance. I would like to know why. So I wouldn’t take anybody’s word for it that the systems were cleared, that everything was fine. I would want to see it in black and white. I’m sure that citizens would want to know too. There are many speculations going around, and the only way to stop them is for us to know the truth.”

The relative said they found it strange that the minister said the fire services were cleared and yet the report is not being made public.

“If everything is well, then just release it. If you are able to publicly eliminate foul play, why not share what happened publicly? I think it’s important for everybody to know. If everything was done the way it should have been done, then I see no reason for the minister to decide not to share it with the public. This concerns the public.”

The relative said publicising the report would help the family and the public understand what happened and could possibly save lives.

Newsday called and sent WhatsApp messages to Alexander asking if he would consider publicising the report after the family’s request but got no response up to publication time.

Christmas without Lisa, Xianne, Jesiah

Morris-Julian's members are yet to recover from the loss and say there will forever be an unfillable void in their lives. Her relative recalled talking to Morris-Julian about Christmas shopping just days before her death.

“I will never be able to see Christmas the same again,” the relative said.

“We didn’t just lose Lisa, we lost Xianne. She had such a bright future ahead of her; she was such a loving child. We lost Jesiah. He had the potential to be anything in this world, and he was loved by everybody who knew him. Every person that met him, he touched.

“…She left behind her husband, who now has to try to be mother and father to his two kids. And they, no matter how people perceive it, have to deal with the trauma of losing the one person who has always been there for them. She was an excellent mother.”

They said the family’s loss is compounded by insensitive comments about Morris-Julian, as well as allegations and the politicisation of the tragedy.

“…What happened to us, I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”