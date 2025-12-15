Digicel Christmas caravan connects with communities

T’is the season for a street lime with Santa and friends. -

All Christmas season, Digicel’s Community Pop-Up Caravan will be moving across the country, spreading Christmas cheer and making real connections with communities and customers. From markets to main roads, Santa and his helpers from Digicel are surprising customers with gifts ranging from groceries to Christmas hams, sharing genuine moments of appreciation and connection with the people they meet along the way.

A media release said, several of Digicel’s flagship and dealer locations have been transformed into festive hubs, where customers can enjoy live entertainment, holiday treats, Spin the Wheel giveaways and appearances by their favourite influencers. From electronics to treats, over $700,000 in prizes and weekly giveaways are up for grabs. Each visit is a chance to share in the spirit of the season, celebrate real connections, and walk away a winner.

These festivities are all part of the company’s Christmas Runs on Real Connections campaign, celebrating the magic of the season by creating unexpected moments of joy to brighten customers’ days throughout December.