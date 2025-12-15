Delayed justice for some people

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concern regarding the persistent injustice within our judicial system since the passage of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act. While the intent behind the act was to modernise and expedite the criminal justice process, it has unfortunately resulted in a serious and unfair disparity for individuals charged under the previous preliminary enquiry system.

Since the implementation of the act, we have witnessed new matters being allocated early trial dates, allowing those accused after the act's passage to have their cases heard and resolved in a timely manner. This is certainly a step forward for our courts.

However, it comes at the expense of many individuals who were charged several years ago and remain in custody or on extended bail still awaiting indictment. This backlog has left them languishing in uncertainty, with little hope of their cases being prioritised or resolved anytime soon.

In addition, it is important to note that people charged prior to the act are still waiting on the already understaffed Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to read depositions and file indictments. These further compound the delays they face, as limited resources at the DPP mean their cases often remain stagnant for years, deepening the sense of injustice experienced by those affected.

It is distressing to observe that these people, who are presumed innocent until proven guilty, are effectively being punished by procedural delays. Their right to a fair and timely trial is being undermined as newer cases leapfrog ahead, while their own matters are relegated to the back of the judicial queue.

This situation not only exacerbates feelings of neglect and frustration among affected individuals and their families, but also erodes confidence in the fairness and integrity of our justice system.

I therefore urge the relevant authorities and policymakers to take immediate action to address this glaring imbalance. The rights of all accused people must be protected, regardless of the system under which they were charged. Justice delayed is justice denied, and it is imperative that measures be introduced to ensure that those left behind under the old preliminary enquiry system are afforded the same access to timely trials as those under the act.

Our commitment to justice must be unwavering. Let us not allow procedural reforms to leave some citizens behind. I call on the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, the judiciary, and all stakeholders to prioritise the resolution of outstanding cases and restore faith in our legal process.

ULRIC SKERRITT

attorney