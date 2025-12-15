Augustine: No return to PNM mediocrity

TPP leader Farley Augustine -

THA Chief Secretary and political leader of the Tobago People's Party (TPP) Farley Augustine has called on Tobago to reject the message of People’s National Movement (PNM) political leader Pennelope Beckles.

At the PNM Tobago Council's "Red Revival" campaign launch and presentation of candidates at the ballroom of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, on December 13, Beckles told Augustine to stay out of PNM business. She also warned Tobagonians about accepting election gifts, saying those would not translate into effective governance.

At a TPP political meeting on December 14 at the Delaford Multipurpose Facility Courtyard, Augustine said he does not care about PNM business.

“I just want pretty Penny to know that Tobago’s business is TPP’s business, and Tobago is we and not the PNM. I just want pretty Penny to know that Tobago has decided that never again will a political organisation with its headquarters in Trinidad run and rule the island of Tobago.

"We big enough, we have enough sense, we have enough talent to manage our own business. Tobago is we, and the TPP is Tobago."

He continued: “I want pretty Penny to know, no amount of begging she could beg could make us forgive the 20 years that the locust and the cankerworms stole from the people of Tobago. "

He said the TPP was entering a period of restoration and urged the public to not re-elect the PNM.

"I want pretty Penny to know that we are not going back to the days of mediocrity whatsoever. So let she keep she red party, she could provide room down in Trinidad for the sore losers from here but we, Tobago is we, and TPP is Tobago, and that is why we’re voting for the anchor in this election.

"No turning back at this point, we cannot turn back at this point, too much is at stake.”

Augustine then addressed Roxborough/ Argyle after several residents have said they would withhold their votes as their nominated candidate wasn’t selected to represent the district.

“A vote for Orlando Kerr is a vote for any of the others who offered themselves for the TPP. This is one united movement going forward – no isms and skisms.

"We’re not voting based on what village you’re from, we’re voting because this party, this anchor is the only thing that can anchor Tobago down safely for the troubled waters that might be ahead globally. And so I thank everyone who offered themselves in this area and I want to say that there is more than enough work for every single one of you to do.

"Governance is more than just those you elect, governance must include those we appoint, those that must run state boards, those that run state companies, those that have to become technical officers inside the divisions, those that will have to sit down and do the research for us, those that we can send to fly out and represent Tobago that can make a case on our behalf – there is enough work for every single one of our talented people to do.”

He told the supporters to get united before the January 12 elections.

“It is only when we are divided we can fall. Once we are together, no man, jack or woman can break us down and beat us in this election. Only we can defeat ourselves. We have to get united for the cause, a whole lot is at stake.”

Kerr will face off against the PNM’s Shonae John in the area.