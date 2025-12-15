Anthony edges Blackman for ASATT 100m fly gold

Zachary Anthony -

VIDIA RAMPHAL

UNIVERISTY of Indianapolis freshman Zachary Anthony edged University of Tennessee's Nikoli Blackman in the marquee match-up of the "college boys" at the Aquatic Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Age Group Championships on the weekend at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva.

The duel between the US-based national stars in the 100m long course butterfly had the crowd on its feet in the evening session on December 13 as the two young titans of local swimming produced a fierce battle.

Anthony touched the wall just ahead of his local rival to take the gold medal in a blistering 54.56 seconds, with Blackman taking second in 54.75.

Both swimmers comfortably dipped under the 54.78 “A” qualifying standard for the Carifta Games.

The Girls 15 & Over division also produced a thrilling clash with Toni Rae Yates (RWBAA) taking gold in the 100m butterfly in 1:05.76, ahead of Davia Richardson (YMID-MR) at 1:05.80.

Both young women achieved the Carifta “B” standard.

Competition in the 11-12 age group also set the tongues wagging with positive appraisals of the talent in the category.

Sapphire Parks and Keone Deshong emerged as the brightest stars of the age group, producing dominant performances.

Parks (SJ’S) secured a Carifta “A” berth in the Girls 11-12 100m butterfly, winning the title in 1:07.70.

Her form stayed true on the morning of December 14, as she clocked 2:38.22 to win the 200m individual medley (IM) and secure another “A” standard time.

Parks also achieved the “B” standard in the 400m freestyle (5:04.41), this time taking second behind Zahara Anthony (MARL), who won in 5:03.87.

On the boys' side, Deshong (BSSS) took gold medals in the 50m breaststroke and the 200m IM, with “A” standard cuts in both events.

He splashed to 33.50 in breaststroke event, while clocking 2:31.07 in the 200m IM.

Ethan Chu Fook (SAILF) took second in the 200m IM with a Carifta “A” time of 2:32.32, and took the 400m freestyle title in 4:39.23 in a Carifta “B” standard.

In the 13-14 category, Jacob Collymore (SAILF) won the gold medal in the boys 100m butterfly in 58.48 with a “B” standard performance.

Anya DeGannes (VIPER) clocked 1:08.32 in winning the 100m butterfly and secured a “B” qualifying time.

On December 14, Arush Rochlani (SASC) won the boys 13-14 400m freestyle in 4:26.23.

In the girls 13-14 equivalent, Marena Martinez (MARL) touched the wall first in 4:45.79. She also claimed the 200m IM title in 2:37.84.

In the 50m Breaststroke sprints, other notable winners included Ethan McMillan-Cole in 31.08 in the boys 13-14 category, Kristin Greesham (SAILF) in 36.12 in the girls 13-14, and Anpherne Bernard (RWBAA) in 29.58 in the boys 15 & Over.

All three swimmers achieved the Carifta “B” standard.

The meet also featured spirited action in the relays.

In the girls 9-10 200m medley relay, the BASC team of Giddings, Antoine, Pantin, and Dan took victory in 2:33.33.

The RWBAA team won the boys 11-12 medley relay in 2:13.47, with Valentine, Nesbitt, Nixon, and Venture taking victory.

The competition concluded on Sunday night.