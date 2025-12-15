220 workers start upkeep programme, TPRC says staff sent without tools

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen -

MINISTER of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen confirmed to Newsday that her ministry's new initiative, the Upkeep of Public Spaces Programme, was launched nationwide on December 15, with some 220 workers. Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) chairman Josiah Austin told Newsday his corporation held an orientation day for the new workers but lamented they had been allegedly so few especially for a corporation that covered such a large geographical area as his.

Interestingly, Ameen had once been Austin's predecessor, heading the corporation in 2010-2013.

She confirmed the veracity of the Cabinet minute that had approved the new programme which had been leaked online last week.

Ameen said unlike claims on social media, the programme was not crafted as any "replacement" for Cepep.

"It does not have contractors and gang leaders and middle-men.

"It directly employees people. Those persons will be working in the various regional corporations."

Ameen said 220 workers have been hired for the pilot programme, running from December 15 for three months.

"The salary of the Cepep workers, as I understand, was actually less than $90 a day. The leaked Cabinet note has all the salaries listed and as you can see it is a decent wage and that is the significant difference.

"We are not hiring contractors and political agents and criminal leaders as middle-men to supply labour for menial wages. We are giving direct employment to the people who need it, for them to have a meaningful salary."

The note had listed daily salaries as regional co-ordinator ($352), maintenance supervisor ($278), compliance checker ($278) and maintenance worker ($242).

The note said each team consists of a supervisor and a checker plus ten workers, at a total daily cost of $1,408, equivalent to $193,440 for the intended 13-week period, with four regional co-ordinators for 13 weeks further costing $91,520.

Austin told Newsday the TPRC had received 24 employees, presumably comprising two teams under the new programme.

In a text reply to Newsday's query, he said under Cepep his corporation had "about 450 employees."

Austin confirmed to Newsday the new programme had been implemented earlier that day.

"As chairman of the corporation, they reported to the corporation this morning, so I would know, yes."

He confirmed, "Twenty-four persons altogether."

Austin reiterated his views expressed to Newsday last week that the number of workers allocated to TPRC was inadequate.

"This could never take the place of the added maintenance fleet that is needed and that we had through Cepep.

"So we in TPRC, one of the largest corporations in terms of geography, we are trying our best to utilise these individuals in the best way possible."

Austin said the selection of the individuals was done by the ministry and they were sent to the corporation to direct during the period.

Newsday pressed to ask who was directing the workers by ways of selecting what work they should do.

Austin said, "The work plan comes from the corporation."

Newsday asked for examples of the work the new workers would do.

Austin replied, "While it was not sufficient to cover the entire region, we decided to deploy them in recreational spaces.

"We have 99 or so recreational spaces, so we deploy them here and also at road verges. As you know there is a lot of work to be done in terms of that. A lot of maintenance. Heavily involved in maintenance of public spaces."

He then alleged that the ministry had not properly equipped the new workers.

"The thing is they were not sent with any tools. So we have to find ways of getting tools, to get the best output from these individuals. They were not equipped with tools."

Austin remarked, "It is what it is and we have to make the best of it.

"It is insufficient and it is not the reality of what is necessary, but we are trying to make the best of it."

Newsday asked his insights into how other municipal corporations had fared on December 15.

"Ourselves (TPRC), Couva Tabaquite Talparo, Sangre Grande and San Juan/Laventille were each given 24 employees, while the other corporations received 12.

"We engaged in a registration and enrolment process. They were given their assignments for the week. Today was just their orientation."

Newsday double-checked with Austin that it would be the ministry financing these workers set to the corporations.

Austin replied, "Yes. For that period."