Zachary Anthony sets new nat’l 800m free record

Swimmer Zachary Anthony. - Newsday File Photo/Lincoln Holder

UNIVERSITY of Indianapolis swimmer Zachary Anthony set a new national record in the 15 and over men’s 800-metre freestyle event when day one of the Invitational Age Group Championships swam off at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, on December 13.

Anthony proved a clear cut above the rest as he completed the distance in eight minutes and 39.04 seconds (8:39.04), setting a new national record in the process. Anthony’s swim eclipsed the legendary Goergoe Bovell III’s time of 8.40.64, which was set over 25 years ago in June 2000.

Despite his record-breaking swim, Anthony’s time was only good enough to meet the Carifta B standard of 9.02.27. Marlins’ Isaiah Alexander (9.30.28) finished second with almost one minute between him and Anthony, while his teammate Khadeem Brathwaite (9.38.05) came in third.

Meanwhile, Marlins’ Zahara Anthony and RWB Aquatics’ Jadon Ramdeen both attained Carifta A standards in their respective events.

In the 11-12 girls 200m freestyle, Anthony, 11, swam to victory in an impressive time of two minutes and 17.49 seconds (2:17.49). Anthony’s stellar swim saw dip below the Carifta A standard of 2:17.52 in this event.

Rounding off the top three finishers were Sapphire Parks (SJ’s) in a Carifta C time of 2:21.78, while Ziya Phillips (NWSS) came in third, in 2:31.42.

Earlier on, Ramdeen, 14, outclassed his opponents with a victory in the 13-14 boys’ 400m individual medley (IM). There, he clocked a speedy time of four minutes and 59 seconds flat, easily surpassing the Carifta A requirement of 5:02.10.

Aaron Siewlal (Targ) finished second in a distant 5:17.38 while RWB’s Keera Lyle completed the top three in 5:17.89.

Nine other swimmers also swam to Carifta B standards in varying disciplines. Marlins’ Marena Martinez won the 13-14 girls 800 free in 9.46.46 and attained another B standard after topping the field in the 200m free. There, she clocked 2:15.67.

Tennessee-based rising swim sensation Nikoli Blackman earned a B standard in the boys 15 and over 200m freestyle by winning the event in 1:52.95.

A tightly-contested 11-12 boys 200m freestyle event saw the top four – RWB’s Xaiden Valentine (2:11.81), Sailfish’s Ethan Chu Fook (2:14.23), BASC’s Khristian Allen (2:14.32) and RTST’s Nikosi Baptiste (2:18.52) – all earn Carifta B standard times.

Fifth and sixth places went to NWSS’ Elisha Beckles (2.21.82) and WAR’s Triston Nicholas (2:23.85) respectively – both C standards.

The 13-14 boys’ 200m freestyle was won by Sailfish’s Jacob Collymore in 2:02.78. Three more B standards were set in the 11-12 boys 400m IM as Chu Fook won in 5:35.27, Point Fortin’s Elihu Brown was second in 5:50.76 and EASC’s Micah Alexander third, in 5:50.96.

Action resumes on December 14.