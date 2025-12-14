US seeks friends to advance its influence in the Western Hemisphere

US President Donald Trump. -

THE United States is seeking to enlist its established friends in the Western Hemisphere to help it regain the pre-eminence it once had over the hemisphere. This strategy is outlined in its National Security Strategy document which was published by the White House in November and released last week.

The document, which is signed by US President Donald Trump, reiterated the US's vision for the Western Hemisphere as one "whose governments co-operate with us against narco-terrorists, cartels, and other transnational criminal organisations."

In the document, the US outlines its plan to "reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American pre-eminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region."

Trinidad and Tobago is part of the hemisphere by its geographical location in the Caribbean.

The US said this is being done after "years of neglect."

The US adds, "We will deny non-hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our hemisphere."

This strategy is defined in the document as the “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine.

It is also described as a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests.

The US said its goals for the hemisphere are to enlist and expand.

"We will enlist established friends in the hemisphere to control migration, stop drug flows, and strengthen stability and security on land and sea."

The US said, "We will expand by cultivating and strengthening new partners while bolstering our own nation’s appeal as the hemisphere’s economic and security partner of choice."

American policy, the US continued, should focus on enlisting regional champions that can help create tolerable stability in the region, even beyond those partners’ borders.

"These nations would help us stop illegal and destabilising migration, neutralise cartels, near-shore manufacturing, and develop local private economies, among other things."

The US said, "We will reward and encourage the region’s governments, political parties, and movements broadly aligned with our principles and strategy."

But the US added, "But we must not overlook governments with different outlooks with whom we nonetheless share interests and who want to work with us."

The document said the US will reconsider its military presence in the hemisphere based on certain factors.

These include targeted deployments to secure the border and defeat cartels, to thwart illegal and other unwanted migration, to reduce human and drug trafficking, to control key transit routes in a crisis.

Within its consideration of targeted deployments, the US said this will include "where necessary the use of lethal force to replace the failed law enforcement-only strategy of the last several decades."

The document also said in reconsidering its military presence in the hemisphere the US will also consider "establishing or expanding access in strategically important locations."

The US noted some foreign influence in the hemisphere will be hard to reverse, "given the political alignments between certain Latin American governments and certain foreign actors."

The US also noted many governments are not ideologically aligned with foreign powers but are instead attracted to doing business with them for other reasons.

These include including low costs and fewer regulatory hurdles. The US said it will accelerate its efforts, including the use of US leverage in finance and technology to induce countries in the region to reject assistance from non-hemispheric nations.

The document reiterates the US desire for the hemisphere to remain free of hostile foreign incursion or ownership of key assets, supports critical supply chains and continued access to key strategic locations

This document was published after the start of a US military deployment in the southern Caribbean outside of Venezuela's territorial waters.

The US began its military deployment in the southern Caribbean that month with three guided missile destroyers (USS Gravely, Jason Dunham and Sampson).

The US force in the region has since grown to include the nuclear attack submarine USS Newport News, amphibious assault vessels, special forces command vessels, the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and its strike group. Members of the MEU were in Trinidad and Tobago last month for joint military exercises with members of the TT Defence Force (TTDF).

Since the deployment began, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has publicly supported the US military deployment in the Southern Caribbean, outside of Venezuela's territorial waters, the Trump administration's position the deployment is an anti-narcotic exercise and US military strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean which several countries have described as extra-judicial killings.

In August, Persad-Bissessar said TT was prepared to allow US troops to operate on its territory if Venezuela made any incursion into Guyana and the US made a formal request to government under the SOFA (Status of Forces) agreement that was signed with the US in December 2024 under the former PNM administration.

The SOFA allows bilateral military co-operation between TT and US.Venezuela and Guyana have had an ongoing dispute over the Essequibo border region between them for decades.

Persad-Bissessar has publicly differed with other Caricom leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and former St Vincent and the Grenadines about the US military deployment in the Caribbean and the Caribbean being regarded as a zone of peace.

In August, the US approached Grenada for permission to use the Maurice Bishop International Airport to house military radar that could monitor both commercial and military flights in the southern Caribbean.

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has said his government is working with an undisclosed deadline from the US but will not be hurried into deciding on such an important issue. US troops invaded Grenada in October 1983 after then prime minister Maurice Bishop was executed in a coup. The MEU was one of the units involved in that invasion which was codenamed Operation Urgent Fury.

When asked if US troops were in TT before a sitting of the House of Representatives on November 26, Persad-Bissessar said, "They are helping us with something to do at the (ANR Robinson International) airport."

She added their presence had something to do with a roadway near the airport."

Subsequently after a laptop distribution ceremony at the Penal Secondary School on November 27, Persad-Bissessar first disclosed the establishment of a radar at the airport by US Marines.

"The plan there is the runway and a radar."

Persad-Bissessar said, "They will help us to improve our surveillance and intelligence we gather...the narco traffickers in our waters and outside our waters."

At a Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) awards ceremony at Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain on December 11, Persad-Bissessar echoed praise by Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers about the radar's reported role in helping police seize $171 million marijuana in an unmanned boat in the Caroni Swamp.

"Using the radar that we installed in Tobago. We were able today to drug bust $171 million worth of illegal drugs in TT."

She also disclosed, "Today I met with some officials from the US Embassy this evening before I came. That's not in my script but I can share it."

Persad-Bissessar did not elaborate on this comment during her speech.

In her subsequent Facebook post on December 12, Persad-Bissessar's only addition to that comment was, "I also met with officials from the US Embassy, where we discussed our continued co-operation in the fight against crime."

The radar has subsequently been identified as a AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system with capabilities that go beyond the objectives which Persad-Bissessar said it could be used for.

The G/ATOR system is a three-dimensional, medium/long-range multi-role radar designed to detect unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, air-breathing targets, rockets, artillery, and mortars.

What is the Monroe Doctrine?

THE Monroe Doctrine is a US foreign policy which began in 1823. It warned European powers to stop colonising or interfering in the Americas. The Doctrine declared the Western Hemisphere to be a US sphere of influence and attempts by Europe to colonise or interfere in the Americas would be seen as hostile acts.