Students celebrate birth of Jesus Christ in song

The Trinidad Renaissance School cast during their performance of Joy to the World at the school’s Christmas concert at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts on December 5. - Innis Francis

Pupils of the Trinidad Renaissance School presented patrons with a synoptical view of the nativity of the birth of Jesus Christ at the school’s Christmas concert at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts on December 5.

Their costuming craftily depicted Joseph and Mary, the sheep in the fields, angels, shepherds and the wise men who journeyed to Jerusalem to welcome the birth of Jesus. The children shuffled on and off stage and performed harmonious songs that supported each scene.

To the delight of the audience, the children recited excerpts from the bible.

They formed choirs and belted out Christmas songs; Silent Night, Sorry We Can’t Let You In, Jesus is Born, Maria Maria, David Rudder’s Go Tell It on the Mountain and drew the curtains with a spirited Joy to the World.

They also exhibited their versatility on the violin when they played, O Come All Ye Faithful, and projected an energetic recital of, O Holy Night.

Here are some highlights of the evening’s event.