Step by step for fireworks law

-

On December 9, the Fireworks Regulation Bill was unanimously passed, with amendments, in the House of Representatives. The fact that all members were for and none against is evidence that the long-awaited time for decisive action on fireworks is now.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said: “The bill is grounded in humanity, dignity and justice. After years of pleas from our people, today we listen. Today we act. Promises made. Promises kept.”

The bill (the Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill 2025), also unanimously passed by the Senate on December 10, tries to strike a balance – allowing those who enjoy fireworks still to have their time, albeit greatly tempered, in an effort also to cater to citizens who do not want the excessive noise and associated trauma.

The reduced one-hour usage periods (said to be based on research by the Law Reform Commission) are 8-9 pm on public holidays and 11.30 pm on Old Year’s Night to 12.30 am. This means instead of unexpected, random nationwide explosions, at least we now know exact times at which fireworks can be discharged by the average citizen (once the law is obeyed).

However, given that inch, how many will take a mile? This will be clear when the new regulations have their test run this season.

Hopefully some will view the hour of permission from a compassionate standpoint and say: “This is the Government’s attempt to cut down on noise. Let us comply, consider those who are traumatised and release just one or two token fireworks – or none at all.” However, some may say: “Let’s make the most of this hour!” and attempt to cram thousands of dollars’ worth of fireworks (which would previously have been spread out in random, unexpected sonic assaults throughout December) into 60 condensed minutes.

The prospect of multiple people/households taking this approach throughout the nation, all at the same time, is unthinkable. The now-you-know-what-time-to-secure-your-animals-elderly-and-neurodivergent-people rhetoric will no doubt be applied by those who fail to understand or care how even one hour of continuous explosions can be highly detrimental. The Attorney General has referred to that window of time as “a work in progress.” Indeed, it all is. There must therefore be swift legislative fine-tuning of whatever does not work.

Public fireworks usage without a permit is now allowed for only 16 hours (approximately 0.2 per cent of the year). What sounds like a general reduction in allotted fireworks time is also, inadvertently, a potential invitation to citizens to buy and detonate fireworks for an hour on every public holiday – including those traditionally not considered nationwide fireworks occasions (for instance, Corpus Christi, Good Friday, Labour Day, Indian Arrival Day). Will fireworks advertising now be ramped up and special deals offered before every public holiday in an effort to attract mass buyers?

There are various other questions. For example: how many citizens know or care what a half-mile radius (from zoos, farms, hospitals, etc) is? Should there be a map showing permitted zones? What is the cost of permits? What are the fines? Are they prohibitive? Will police suddenly start clamping down on offenders? The admission of video evidence is a useful step, but will citizens use AI or old video footage to create confusion?

The Attorney General is quoted as having said: “Fireworks pose a grave national security risk. Their explosive components can be repurposed to construct improvised bombs, while their deafening blasts mimic gunfire so closely that they may mask illegal use of firearms, and there have been a number of occasions where this has been done.”

In light of that statement, one wonders, why allow such a dangerous device to be placed in the hands of the average citizen, especially at a time when general mental health is under great strain and actions can be highly unpredictable?

Recently, to end Tobago Week, the Tobago House of Assembly sponsored a drone show in Scarborough. While I did not see it in person, the video footage and gasps from the clearly delighted crowd showed how this technology, accompanied by pleasant music – not loud explosions – can be used to move, impress and inspire citizens, filling them with pride as they see images of themselves and their culture illuminating the night sky.

We appreciate and are thankful for current steps that have been taken and look forward to continued efforts toward an eventual solution to the fireworks problem.

May the final step be the banning of fireworks and their replacement by state- or corporate-sponsored drone shows as a treat on significant national occasions.