Simeon Road, Tinto Academy start strong in East West Corridor League

Simeon Road FC’s Eric Charles (L) and Young Lions’ Jesus De Pasquale go after the ball during the East-West Corridor Football League match, at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on December 12. - Ayanna Kinsale

VIDIA RAMPHAL

SIMEON Road starts strong in East West Corridor League

Tinto Academy moved to the top of the North Zone of the East West Corridor Football League without kicking a ball on December 12 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Field.

Their scheduled opponents, San Juan/Santa Cruz, failed to show, handing the Macoya-based Tinto Academy a 3-0 win by default and the opening three points.

The result placed Tinto Academy level on points with Simeon Road FC, who began their campaign with an assured 3-1 victory over Young Lions, but ahead on goal difference.

“We got the three boys tonight; we are thankful for that,” Hayden Tinto told Newsday. “However, the guys wanted to play.”

Tinto’s team is comprised of academy players, including several who featured in the recently concluded Secondary Schools’ Football League.

The former national player also fields a team in the Central Zone, and expects a stern test in the North Zone, particularly from sides such as Simeon Road FC.

Simeon Road FC, who are coached by former national player Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings, blended experience with youth to good effect against the Young Lions. The Petit Valley team surged to a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes and effectively decided the contest by halftime.

Clevon McFee opened the scoring in the eighth minute from the penalty spot after a teammate was bundled over at the top of the penalty box.

Jamel Oliver doubled the advantage ten minutes later, breaking in behind the Young Lions defence to finish clinically.

Young Lions responded in the 27th minute through Jose Enrique, who was released by a perfectly-weighted through ball from fellow Venezuelan migrant Jose Felix.

However, Simeon Road FC restored their two-goal cushion in the second half when Jamarli Mootoo produced a classy finish from a cross, drawing praise from his coach.

“He is a young player with plenty potential,” Cummings said of the St Anthony’s College student, “I hope he could use this opportunity to push (himself) forward.”

Simeon Road FC controlled much of the second half without adding to their tally, but were comfortable winners on the night.

Cummings was happy with his team’s performance but believes there is room for improvement.

“The guys had a little rust on them,” he said, “We are looking forward to putting the work in the training session and come back for the next game.”

Young Lions’ coach Brent Perez admitted his youthful Mt Lambert-based team struggled against their more seasoned opponents/

“Tonight, we lost because the team was more experienced than us by far. We lost on experience. We scored a nice goal, and we played some nice possession football,” said Perez.

The Young Lions coach is preparing his players for entry into the U20 division in 2026 and is confident of improved performances in the weeks ahead.

Both coaches welcomed the formation of the East West Corridor Football League and viewed their involvement as a way of giving back to the community.

Former international midfielder Cummings, who is still an active player, says he is enjoying the transition into coaching.

“Doing something you love, you always want to give back,” said Cummings, “Your legacy is always to come and give back your knowledge and love.”

Perez, who formed the Young Lions team in 1989, echoed his sentiments.

“This is something that I got the calling to do,” said Perez, “This is my contribution to my country as a patriot. I love my country.”