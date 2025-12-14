Ryan Chin makes winning start to RBC Jr Tennis

Junior tennis player Jovan Garibana. - Newsday File Photo/Angelo Marcelle

TOP seeds in the boys’ Under-10 and Under-18 singles divisions notched opening round wins when action served off in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on December 13.

Top-ranked Ryan Chin had a winning start to the U10 after pulling off a 2-1 result over Hugh Hadeed. Chan won the opening set but went down 2-4 in the next. He was pushed to the limit in the tie-break but prevailed 12-10 to seal the win.

Similarly, third seed Zephaniah Scipio clawed back from an opening set loss to defeat Lucas Young 2-1. Scipio lost the first set 2-4 but rallied back to win the second 4-2, before pulling off an 11-9 victory in the tie-break.

Sealing a U10 division two wins were James Rostant, with a 4-1, 5-3 triumph over Collin Chan and Liam Gaston-Johnston beat Christopher Craig 4-0, 4-0. In the U18, second seed Christopher Khan cruised past Javed Dowlat 6-1, 6-0 and third seed Jovan Garibana defeated Jaiden Gormandy 6-1, 6-0. Oliver Harrigan also got past Jacob Jacelon 6-2, 1-6, 12-10.

In the girls’ U14, Keyah Roberts outplayed Jadia-Marie Highly 6-2, 6-1; Anaya Roberts conquered Destine’E Antoine 6-1, 6-3, Annabelle Stanislaus bettered Reena Dougdeen 6-0, 6-0; while Teijha Wellington triumphed 6-0, 6-3 over Laurielle Williams.

Matches continue on December 14.

Other Results

Boys

U12 — Holden Hadeed def. Cian Cliffoed 4-2, 4-0

U14 — Luke Bellamy def. Oliver Khan 7-6(6), 6-4; Ryan Steuart def. Paul Devaux 6-1, 6-1; Adam Arjoon def. Tedros Charles 6-3, 6-1; Dylan Clifford def. Alejandro De Roche 6-1, retired

Division Two

Girls

U10 — Lucca Gaston-Johnston def. Ivy Stone 5-4(2), 4-0; Kayiel Manoo def. Melys Bethel 5-3, 4-0; Kenya Jacque def. Sara Rajkumar 4-0, 4-1

Juinor — Sidrah Mohammed def. Paige Latchmansingh 4-2, 1-4, 10-8

Boys

Justin Caesar def. Nathan Whittier 4-2, 4-2; Kalyan Manoo def. Thiago Harricharan 4-1, 4-0; Syreane Gordon def. Nketchi Patrick 4-2, 4-0