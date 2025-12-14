PNM pledges jobs, infrastructure and ‘decency’ for Tobago

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis. - File photo

IN eight days’ time, the PNM Tobago Council will release its comprehensive manifesto ahead of the January 12 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

This disclosure was made by Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis on December 13 as he addressed supporters gathered at the ballroom of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort for the party’s “Red Revival” campaign launch and presentation of candidates.

Dennis said the election was very serious, noting that it isn’t about the 21 years served by the PNM, but rather about four years and $13 billion. He said that when then chief secretary Orville London got the mandate from Tobago in 2001, it was not for a 21-year term, but rather one that was renewed every four years until 2021, when the people of Tobago elected the then Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) team.

“Nothing is wrong with that, as change is part of democracy. I would not come here to repeat all the misgivings, all the corruption and all the misdeeds of this current THA, because you have lived it. Therefore, this election for me would not be about picong. This election for us will not be about what transpired in the past, but will be mostly about the future of Tobago and how the PNM will go about improving your quality of life and returning decency to this island.”

The first decision that would be taken, he said, would be to introduce procurement policies to ensure that every single public THA contract that can be done by a Tobago-based company will be done that way.

“Through that arrangement alone, because I can tell you, as you would have recognised over the last four years, the Tobago businesses that Mr London, followed by Kelvin Charles and others, took our time and resources to develop have been destroyed over the last four years. And you see, it was not only those businesses that suffered, but the 1,500-plus Tobagonians. If you multiply that by three, based on the assumption that they also have families, then that would be 4,500 Tobagonians affected by those evil decisions. I’m saying when we make our decision in putting the interests of Tobagonians first, not only will those 1,500 jobs return to you, the people of Tobago, but additional jobs will be created as we move about our bold infrastructural development plan for Tobago.”

The bold infrastructural plan for Tobago, he said, will include, among other things, an administrative campus in Scarborough; a waterfront project in Scarborough; a new cruise ship terminal and village in Scarborough; the completion of the Bacolet Indoor Sporting Complex; the completion of the Goodwood Pavilion; and the completion of the Charlotteville community centre and sporting pavilion.

“We will set about to construct three fishing ports on the island of Tobago, in Scarborough, in Parlatuvier and in Plymouth, to help us to commercialise our fishing sector. We will build the home of sport in Canaan. We will revitalise, renew and beautify the Milford Road Esplanade, and of course, as part of that project, that long Milford Road stretch will be known as the Calypso Rose Boulevard. We will include a boardwalk, improve lighting, and increase scenery and greenery so that you, the people of Tobago, will enjoy it and welcome our visitors to enjoy it as well. And that is only some of the infrastructural plans that we have for you, the people of Tobago.”

He said while investors would be encouraged to come to the island, the PNM will ensure that every opportunity to develop Tobago “will fall into the laps and into the hands” of the people of Tobago.

The agricultural and fishing sectors, he said, must also be fixed. Dennis also urged the people to pay attention as the campaign rolls on.

“This election is not about who could give more bribes. In fact, the PNM does not have any bribes to give to you. The other side, of course, through their corrupt activities, are funnelling millions of dollars from south Trinidad and from the UNC back into Tobago. And of course, you’re going to get ham, lamb, jam and you may even get a ram. They will come to you with building materials; they will come to you with bicycles and lavish gifts for your children, and I’m saying to you, the people of Tobago, to pay attention. You have to remember and sober up after you drink all the rum they have to offer. Ensure that you remember, ensure that you are sober enough to recall how they treated you for the last four years.”

He added: “Some people who told you to ease them up, some people who abandoned you and disrespected you and squandered your money on ambulances that are defective and that we are yet able to utilise, some people who ensured that they placed their personal interests above yours will come to you now over the next few days to pretend to care about you. In fact, one of them is walking around with envelopes of money, dishing it out to any single person who is willing to accept the money to wear a blue jersey. I am saying to you to take their money, wear the blue jersey if you have to wear it to get the money, but take their money and vote them out. You have to understand that after you spend the $5,000 or the $3,000, that money will finish within a month, and then you have January 13, 2026, until sometime in January 2030 — four years to live with.”

Within six months of being elected, he said his team will deliver “an implementable, realistic, bold, comprehensive economic transformation plan for 25 years that will transform this island of Tobago.”