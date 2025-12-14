PM to MPs, ministers: 'Brace your back, we have work to do'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar with Nisha and Ravi Bissambhar of the band Karma at the United National Congress fundraising Christmas dinner in Couva on December 14. - Photo courtesy the UNC Facebook page

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says 2026 will be a decisive year for Trinidad and Tobago and the UNC.

She told UNC MPs, senators, activists and members in no uncertain terms there will be a lot of work for all of them to do to deliver on the mandate the party received from the population when it won the April 28 general election.

Addressing a UNC fundraising Christmas dinner, in Couva, on December 13, Persad-Bissessar declared, "Brace your back. We have a lot of work to do in the new year." She added, "The year ahead will be very decisive and a lot of work to be done."

Persad-Bissessar gave no details about the work or the challenges which she was referring to.

She repeated her thanks to UNC members who stayed loyal to the party while it was in opposition from September 7, 2015 to April 28, 2025. Persad-Bissessar said their efforts and sacrifices were the reason why the UNC could now celebrate its first Christmas "as the party in government."

She repeated the difficulties both she and the UNC experienced while it was in opposition for the last ten years.

"For ten long years very difficult years, the UNC bore full responsibility for the opposition. Those years were marked by intense pressure, hostility and challenges. All of that without the benefit of office or recognition."

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC has been performing well since it won the election 26-13-2.

"Your UNC government has acted with purpose."

She added, " We have been restoring seriousness, stability and competence to national decision making. "In just seven months, we have begun delivering on our election commitments at an unprecedented pace."

While referring to no specific issue, she told her audience that some things take some time to do because of bureaucracy and other factors. Persad-Bissessar promised government will continue to work to deliver on the mandate it received from the electorate on April 28.

She told her audience, "The year ahead will be very decisive and a lot of work to be done."

Persad-Bissessar reminded UNC members they did not give up while the party was in opposition for ten years.

"Now is not the time to give up hope."

She repeated, "Some things take a little longer."

In Parliament, Persad-Bissessar continued, government has passed legislation to fight crime, strengthen public safety and renew confidence in state institutions.

She said, "Across the public service, we are repairing weakened systems, restoring discipline and rebuilding trust through care, direction and measurable results

Speaking in her capacity as UNC political leader, Persad-Bissessar recalled many people, including UNC members, questioned her ability to lead the party and take it back into government.

She called no names when she said, "Many of you stayed when it would be easier to step away. Some did, some did step away but we don't hold it against anyone."

Persad-Bissessar said she will never take the loyalty of UNC members for granted, either as prime minister or as party leader.

"We will continue to strengthen our great party to ensure our movement remains disciplined, credible and firmly connected to the people we serve."

Persad-Bissessar thanked the UNC members who remained loyal to her and to the party.

She said such loyalty was not out of convenience but " out of conviction and genuine love."

"You supported my leadership when it was questioned. You trusted my judgement when the future was uncertain. You had faith when others tried to weaken my resolve."

Persad-Bissessar urged UNC members to maintain the same discipline and loyalty which helped the party to win the election, as TT begins a new year. She promised to continue to lead the party and country with integrity, courage and care for the people she serves.

Persad-Bissessar observed scriptures in the Holy Bible, speak to Jesus Christ's views that a true leader must first be a good servant to all people.

"Whoever wants to be first, must be servant of all." Persad-Bissessar was re-elected unopposed as UNC political leader in June. She has held the post since January 2010, when she defeated UNC founder and former prime minister Basdeo Panday in the party's internal elections then.