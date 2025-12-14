NGO takes Point Fortin youths 'Beyond the Game'

Point Fortin MP Ernesto Kesar (Center) is flanked by Beyond the Games founders and directors Khari Denoon, Dominic Kalpoo and Rashaad Cox, along with Alderman Bryana Fortune and athletes and coaches from Point Fortin. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago has always been a breeding ground for undeniable talent.

From music to art and culture TT has been able to make its mark in every area. This is no different for sport, with incredible athletes such as Ato Boldon, Russel Latapy, Keshorn Walcott and several others, TT has shown that its sporting talent is just as versatile as any other country.

However, as much as we have a wide pool of talent, we also lack a proper support network, one that would give our young athletes all the tools necessary to shine.

This is where the founders of Beyond the Game Khari Denoon and Domonic Kalpoo decided they can make a difference..

Beyond the Game was officially launched on November 22 and was designed to support young people interested in any sporting discipline. Based in Point Fortin and Cedros, they offer structured guidance, exposure and opportunities that talented, young athletes in those areas may not otherwise access when trying to pursue a career in sport on their own.

Denoon told Newsday that Beyond the Game was created to connect athletes with clubs, schools, health and wellness professionals and any other professionals needed for young athletes to go beyond the game.

NOT A SPORTS AGENCY – AGENTS FOR SPORT

Beyond the Game acts in a way that many sports agencies would – connecting youths with adequate exposure to build their careers; access to physiotherapy, sport science and nutrition support; career guidance and exercises to showcase and increase visibility to sponsors and scouts.

However, Denoon said Beyond the Game is not a sports agency.

“We operate as a development-focused NGO that builds the environment young athletes need to thrive, without requiring contracts or commercial representation.”

“Beyond the Game was founded on the belief that our talent is abundant, but support systems are not. We have seen gifted young athletes with the discipline and drive to excel in Point Fortin and Cedros, but they do not always have the institutional networks that would help transform that potential into long-term careers.”

Denoon said she and Kalpoo both noticed a recurring gap between athletes, clubs, schools, health and wellness professionals and key institutions such as universities, national bodies and the private sector.

“These groups often operate independently, leaving young people without the mentoring, guidance or structured development they need.”

She also saw several challenges that affected youths in TT and in the region, including a lack of proper mentoring, limited exposure, financial stress and a major gap in discipline and life skills. What’s more is that the country is also plagued by weak administrative structures and clubs and institutions do not have cohesive development programmes.

“Athletes have no consistent guide to help them navigate decisions, behaviour, academics, exposure or how to deal with setbacks. Training, equipment, dietary and medical needs and even transport are very costly and untreated or improperly treated injuries often end careers before they start,” Denoon said.

Denoon said Beyond the Game is starting in Point Fortin and Cedros because they saw that the need is significant and the talent pool is strong in those areas.

However, she said they have plans to scale beyond the community and reach as far as supporting regional sports.

The disciplines Beyond the Game has developed support networks for include football, track and field, netball, swimming, volleyball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, paralympic and combat sports.

“Any sport where young people need structured support is within our scope,” she said.

Asked about funding, Denoon said they are building the organisation through private sector support, donor partnerships and volunteership so that participants are not asked to pay to take part

“Beyond the Game was created to open doors for young people, not close them,” she said. “Right now we are finalising our funding arrangements with supporters who believe in the power of sport to change lives, and we will share more on that as those discussions are concluded.”

BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN

SPORT AND SUPPORT

The group hit the ground running during their November 22 launch at the South West Regional Indoor Sporting Arena with a full-day athlete fair which aimed to introduce young people, their families and the wider community to the range of support the initiative offers.

Denoon said the launch brought together a cross-section of partners and professionals, which included financial institutions, medical doctors, lawyers, sport therapists and accomplished athletes. She said they gave one-on-one interactions and guidance tailored to the realities that youths should be aware of when pursuing a career in sport.

Also present was Member of Parliament for Point Fortin and minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar.

Denoon said Beyond the Game will go beyond the launch – moving from the excitement of the launch to the practical phase of getting youths involved.

“We’ve begun reaching out to schools, sporting clubs and community leaders in Point Fortin and Cedros to create simple sign-up pathways for interested youths,” she said.

She said the group plans to promote registration widely through schools, community groups and digital platforms as programme dates and clinics are confirmed, so every young person has the chance to join.

“The launch was just the starting point — the real outreach now continues on the ground.”