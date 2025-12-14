Minister Sobers treats Tabaquite constituents for Christmas

Tabaquite MP and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers with a young constituent and Santa Claus at the Tabaquite constituency's Christmas treat on December 13. -

TABAQUITE MP and Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers took on the role of Father Claus on December 13, distributing gifts, food and treats to more than 1,000 children and families in his constituency.

The annual Christmas outreach, supported by private donors and government assistance, aimed to bring relief and cheer to vulnerable residents during the holiday season.

Sobers said the initiative grew with help from community members and businesses who contributed additional gifts beyond initial plans.

“We actually had extra gifts coming in from good persons within the community and other business persons from outside, other generous persons who understand that the season of Christmas is our season of giving,” Sobers said. “And so they contributed, and we are now here to distribute.”

He said families across the constituency turned out for the event, which included food, drinks, treats, a magic show and a visit from Santa Claus.

“We have so many children from the area. We have so many parents from the area,” Sobers said. “I am so happy with the turnout here this afternoon.”

Sobers also noted that the constituency received 250 food cards from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit, which were distributed to residents most in need.

“We were also given a beautiful gift from Minister Vandana Mohit and from the Prime Minister, which is 250 food cards and we have been giving out to persons within the area, the most vulnerable persons within society,” he said. “We want to ensure that on Christmas Day, and even for that week, and even beyond, that the little that we can give can go a very long way.”

He thanked private-sector partners and government agencies for their collaboration, describing the effort as people-centered.

“I’m very happy with the participation, the collaboration from private sector,” Sobers said. “I’m very happy with the collaboration from government, because we are a government that cares.”

Sobers also expressed gratitude to Persad-Bissessar for ensuring all constituencies received support to host similar events.

“Having the vision to ensure that every single constituency was allotted the food cards, allotted sufficient assistance to be able to have one of these events in their constituencies,” he said. “Christmas couldn’t happen without the Prime Minister, and we’re thankful for that.”