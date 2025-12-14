Karyn Forbes trades football boots for public service

PNM candidate for Plymouth/Black Rock Karyn Forbes on the campaign trail. -

Vidia Ramphal

Former national football captain Karyn “Baby” Forbes, one of Tobago’s best-known footballers, is preparing to enter political life after more than a decade representing Trinidad and Tobago on the field.

On December 4, Forbes was revealed as the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) candidate for Plymouth/Black Rock in the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

Forbes will take on the Kern Alexis of the Tobago People’s Party in the January 12 election.

Forbes, who has played over 70 times for Trinidad and Tobago in a career lasting 15 years, says her decision to enter political life was not sudden.

“I didn’t wake up one day and decide to run for office. This decision grew out of years of listening,” Forbes told Newsday, “Because leadership doesn’t end when the game is on pause – it deepens.”

Her decision to align with the PNM, she says, was not driven by convenience or fashion, but by legacy and conviction.

“I chose the PNM because I believe in building things that last,” she said, “Not handouts. Not season promises. Real structures that serve generations.”

As a native of Plymouth, Forbes says she is well aware of the community's problems.

“The biggest challenges facing my constituency aren’t hidden. They’re real and visible,” she said

Forbes pointed out that families – particularly single-parent homes—are struggling to cope, young people with ability have no clear pathways, while the elderly feel increasingly forgotten.

She also wants attention for sports and community facilities that are in urgent need of attention.

Forbes is a realist, with a clear vision for what she wants to achieve.

“I don’t pretend to have magical solutions. What I bring is structure and follow-through,” she said.

“My vision focuses on people first, empowering families, rebuilding community spaces, and using sport, education, and entrepreneurship as gateways to opportunity.”

Forbes said that if allowed to serve the people of Plymouth/Black Rock, she intends to lay strong foundations during her first year in office.

“Systems that work, spaces that feel alive again, and people who feel seen,” she explained, “Because service is not about power: It’s about responsibility.”

Forbes sees her role as a bridge between sport and the community.

Speaking about her work, Forbes explained how her experiences on and off the field shaped her message.

“I know many see me first as an athlete, and I embrace that. But empowerment doesn’t end with sport,” she said.

With two new books to release, Forbes hopes to share her story with the next generation.

“That’s why I wrote two books, Woman of Substance and Beyond the Whistle, which will be released soon, to share my journey, the mental battles, the setbacks, the moments of faith and fear, so young people could see that success is not linear, and strength isn’t perfection,” she said.

Forbes says her political journey is driven by a desire to inspire the next generation.

“My candidacy is about showing young people that your background doesn’t box you in. Whether you come from the field, the classroom, the block, or the church, you belong in leadership spaces too,” she said.

Broadening her view, Forbes believes that Tobago is at a pivotal point, needing more than political rhetoric.

“This moment in Tobago requires stamina, empathy, and integrity,” she said, “It requires someone who understands teamwork and accountability, not in theory, but in practice.”

Forbes is still available for selection for Trinidad and Tobago’s national senior women’s team.

She suffered a fractured ankle in training just days before Trinidad and Tobago’s October 28 international friendly against Jamaica at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

The cast was removed this weekend, and Forbes is now ready for therapy to regain full fitness.

At some point, Forbes will fully make the transition from sport to politics, and she knows it will not be easy.

“Sport has clear rules; life doesn’t. But the same courage it takes to step onto the pitch against stronger opponents is the courage needed to step into leadership when change is necessary,” she said.

The former West Texas A&M Buffaloes midfielder believes that the sport she loves has prepared her well for a life in service to others.

“Being a national footballer shaped everything about how I approach service. Discipline. Accountability. Respect for team roles,” Forbes said, “Understanding that you may not always score the goal, but your position still matters.”

One of the lessons she learnt from a football career is that preparation beats talent when talent stops working—a lesson, she says, also applies to public life.

“In public service, it’s the same. We don’t need more noise. We need preparation, planning, and consistent delivery,” she said.

Forbes says her journey from the football field to the political arena is not a pursuit of power, but rather a continuation of her responsibility to her community.

“I’m not here because it’s comfortable. I’m here because it’s required,” she said.

In Forbes’ view, leadership is a commitment that extends far beyond the football pitch – and she is ready for the responsibility.