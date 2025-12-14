From Cocorite to the Rhine – Tyreka Russell’s waterworld

Tyreka Russell wants to contribute to environmental monitoring, awareness and sustainability. - Photo courtesy LINEG: Ingo Plaschke

BAVINA SOOKDEO

WHEN Tyreka Russell stepped onto a plane to Germany in October 2018, leaving behind her home in Cocorite, she had no idea just how much her life was about to change. Today, she is a full-time chemical analyst of water at Lower Left Rhine Drainage Corporation (Linksniederrheinische Entwaesserungs – LINEG) in Germany.

Russell, 27, who has a younger sister, describes her upbringing as warm, grounded and filled with family.

“My early life in Cocorite was quite normal, in a good way. I was always family-oriented…my cousins and I spent a lot of time playing outside, but most of my time was spent with my parents and my sister, being outdoors, going for drives, visiting Tobago whenever we could, and just spending a lot of quality time together.”

At St Francois Girls’ College, Belmont, from 2010-2017, Russell studied subjects related to marine biology, her main interest at the time. For CAPE, she did environmental science, geography and biology – geography was her favourite subject.

But at primary school Russell had started hiking with her aunt, a hike leader with Trinbago Backpackers.

“On Sundays, she would invite me to go hiking, and I saw so many hidden gems in both Trinidad and Tobago. That’s where my love for nature and the environment began.”

Her interest in marine biology also came from her childhood. Russell’s parents encouraged her to try different activities, but swimming was always her favourite.

“I wanted to combine my love for swimming with my love for nature, which is how the marine biology dream started,” she explained. “It didn’t quite work out that way, but it definitely set the foundation for my interest in environmental science.”

Studying abroad was always her goal, and Russell’s options were the US, Canada and the UK. But that changed after a career fair and open day at the Hyatt hotel, where she learned about free tuition (she only needed to pay living expenses) and English-taught degrees. She read about Rhein-Waal University of Applied Sciences (HSRW) in Kamp-Lintfort, where she didn’t need to learn German to study.

“I read about the BSc in environment and energy degree programme, and I thought there were still many interesting courses for me, and that’s why I decided on HSRW,” she said.

“Germany was never a thought until a year or so before I left (for Germany).

“I always wanted to study abroad, but the idea that it was actually happening was a constant pinch-me moment until I arrived in Germany.”

She added, “I’m very grateful for my parents and their sacrifices for allowing me to have the opportunity.” Her dad worked as a driver and her mom as a messenger.

Accompanied by her father, Russell, who had never travelled outside the Caribbean before, set off for Germany.

“Arriving…felt like stepping into a completely new world. Everything was unfamiliar: the trains, people, language, even the pace and structure of daily life.

“But it was still exciting. I was grateful to be experiencing something so new, something I hoped my family would eventually experience too (and they did).

“Overall, I was just filled with excitement about being in a new place, meeting new people and starting a new chapter.”

Life in Germany wasn’t without challenges – from the cold (“Anything below 22 degrees Celsius is an adjustment for me,” she laughed) to the academic system and even the trains.

“One of the hardest parts for me was public transportation…everything was punctual. If a bus said 8.06, it left exactly at 8.06, and if you missed it, too bad. I had to learn to be much more punctual myself,” she laughed – admitting she was intimidated by the trains. “For my entire first semester, I didn’t get on a single train alone, because I was scared I wouldn’t know how to get back home.”

Luckily, making friends came surprisingly easily, especially among fellow international students eager to build a sense of community, but, she said, “Unfortunately, I didn’t have much interaction with German people until I started my internship in 2022 and improved my German skills.”

That internship for her degree was one of her biggest turning points. She did it at LINEG, where she was assigned to the chemistry department at the company’s central laboratory.

“Working in such a technical field abroad was a completely new experience for me; I didn’t have much to compare it to from Trinidad, apart from a short World of Work internship at the Institute of Marine Affairs.”

The hands-on work at LINEG helped sharpen her skills.

“I had to complete several authorisations to be able to carry out certain analyses independently, which gave me real practical experience.”

What are some of the most interesting or challenging projects she has worked on?

“Because my job at LINEG is mostly routine-oriented, I’m not directly involved in any particular projects at the moment.

“But my thesis, which was in collaboration with LINEG and my university, was one of the most interesting studies I did. It was titled Detection of Sulphate in Different Water Matrices Using Raman Spectroscopy, and I was able to collect my own samples, carry out my own measurements and present my own results.”

A month after her internship, Russell was invited to work part-time with LINEG, and accepted. During that time, she did the B1 certificate course in German at the Goethe Institute in Düsseldorf, an important factor in being considered for employment.

In 2024, when she graduated, Russell was offered a full-time position at LINEG. It remains a milestone, “a confirmation that my work and I were valued.”

But while she was excited about the opportunity, it was a little bittersweet: it meant staying in Germany much longer than her family had originally expected.

Her colleagues have played a major role in helping her adjust.

“They have been amazing from the very beginning…” she said. “They’ve supported me not only in the lab, helping me improve my skills and showing me how to work more efficiently, but also in my personal life. They’ve helped me with things like navigating the immigration office and understanding the way the society works.”

Working in German was and still is a challenge, because she isn’t fully fluent yet, but her colleagues have been patient and helpful.

“They correct me, encourage me, and include me in everything.

“That sense of belonging and comfort is something I don’t think you find in every company as an international student, and this made the decision to stay at LINEG much easier. I felt grateful, supported and proud.”

But learning German transformed her integration.

“I can communicate with more people, and I’ve seen how warm and friendly Germans can be once you speak the language. I’ve also realised how many opportunities I missed before simply because I didn’t understand German.”

Now Russell handles everyday matters more independently, from doctors’ appointments to paperwork.

“German didn’t just help me integrate, it opened doors that would have stayed closed otherwise.”

Despite her success, Russell’s heart still belongs to TT.

“I miss my family the most…but,” she adds, “the thing I miss almost just as much is the food. The flavours, the spices, the way everything is seasoned – it’s completely different from the food in Germany.”

But for now, her future lies in Germany.

“Germany is better equipped and engaged to give me the experience I need to grow in my career. Right now, and in the foreseeable future, I don’t have any plans to return to TT,” she said honestly. “However, anything can happen and life can change.”

If she does return home, Russell wants to contribute to environmental monitoring, awareness and sustainability.

Russell’s advice to young people in TT thinking about studying or working abroad is: “Take the risk. It will feel scary…but you’ll never know what you’re capable of and how much you can thrive until you try. Studying or working abroad opens doors you don’t know exist yet.

“There’s so much to see and to learn, not just in science and technology. Even spending a short time outside of Trinidad can change your perspective, build your confidence and expose you to opportunities you may not find at home. Keeping an open mind and taking a risk could very well be life-changing.”

Asked to summarise her experience on her way from Cocorite to Kamp-Lintfort, a cheerful Russell said, “It was challenging and overwhelming – but seeing how far I’ve come now, it was worth it, and I’m proud of it – and me.”