Five-medal haul so far for Liam Carrington at Winter Junior Swim Champs

Trinidad and Tobago’s Liam Carrington has earned five medals — three gold, one silver and one bronze — so far at the Speedo Winter Junior Swim Championships in Indianapolis, having delivered a series of standout performances across December 10–13.

The highlight of his campaign thus far came in the men’s 200-metre freestyle, where Carrington stormed to gold in the A final with an impressive time of one minute 32.88 seconds (1:32.88).

Competing for the Bolles School Sharks, Carrington opened his medal haul with a bronze on the first day in the 200m medley relay, teaming up with Krish Jain, George Dovellos and Lucas Young to clock 1:27.29.

Later that day, he helped power Bolles to gold in the 800m freestyle relay, combining with Dovellos, Camp Hartman and Noah Stotler for a winning time of 6:26.74. Carrington’s 1:33.80 split was the fastest of the event.

On December 11, Carrington added another gold as part of the victorious 400m medley relay team alongside Jain, Prakhanthi Rai and Dovellos, finishing in 3:09.79. He also placed fourth in the 200m individual medley A final with a time of 1:44.52.

He also splashed to silver on December 12 in the 200m freestyle relay, as the Bolles quartet finished in 1:20.02.

Up to press time on December 13, Carrington was scheduled to wrap up his stint at the championships with appearances in the 100m freestyle and 200m backstroke, with the possibility of further adding to his medal tally.