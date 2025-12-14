Fireworks dealers welcome new laws regulating use

In this 2024 file photo, people gather on the rooftop of a building near the Queen's Park Savannah to witness the Independence Day fireworks display. -

THE two major fireworks dealers in Trinidad and Tobago say they welcome the government’s decision to approve legislation to regulate the use of fireworks.

In a release on December 11, FireOne Fireworks said it supported the government’s intent to enhance public safety, protect vulnerable groups, and bring greater structure to the industry. The company said the approach was fully aligned with FireOne’s longstanding values and operational principles.

The Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2025, also known as the Fireworks Bill. The bill was passed in the House on December 9 and in the Senate on December 10.

FireOne said it welcomed the formalisation of designated celebration periods. The company said the defined window allowing the discharge of fireworks without a permit on public holidays between 8-9 pm, and between 11.30 pm on December 31 and 12.30 am on January 1st, reinforces order, predictability, and public harmony.

The organisation said safety has always been the foundation of its identity and operations, as its systems are built on a structured, professional, and safety-driven model that consistently exceeds standard industry requirements.

The company said it had played a part in changing the way fireworks are used in TT through persistent public education and the introduction of certified consumer fireworks.

“Thirty years ago, TT’s cultural practices, such as bamboo bursting, carbide explosions, and other homemade pyrotechnics, often caused serious injuries and widespread noise pollution. FireOne helped lead the national shift away from these unsafe traditions toward modern, controlled, and regulated alternatives.

“This transformation has significantly improved public safety and fostered more respectful, considerate celebrations across the country. We have witnessed a dramatic shift in national behaviour. What was once nearly three months of indiscriminate noise, often from illegal or homemade devices, has been reduced to just a few hours of controlled celebration annually.”

FireOne said all its products are independently inspected and certified by the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL), an international agency that tests fireworks to rigorous global standards. The company said since its inception it had voluntarily adopted international best-in-class practices, including the safety standards set by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which it said go far beyond what is legally required and reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to safety and professionalism.

Sales unlikely to be affected

In a release on December 12, Firepower Fireworks said the company welcomes the government’s decision to establish regulated times for fireworks use.

“As a responsible corporate entity and a leading licenced importer, wholesaler and retailer of fireworks, we believe this move is necessary to promote safety and minimise disruptions to our community. We support the government’s efforts to address this issue and look forward to continuing our work together to promote a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

“We understand the importance of balancing individual freedoms with community responsibilities, and we believe these regulations will help achieve that balance.”

The company said it had reviewed the legislation and had started adjusting its operations to comply with the law.

Operations manager Khalid Ghany, speaking to Newsday via phone on December 12, said the company had made representation to the Joint Select Committee in 2019, which reviewed the legislation governing the use of fireworks at that time.

“Some of the suggestions we made, from our perspective, were adopted, and some were amended. For example, we had suggested Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 6.30-8.30 pm. Quite frankly, we welcome the government’s decision to establish the regulated time, which is pretty much what we suggested.”

He said he didn’t think the legislation would affect the sale of fireworks.

“The customer base for fireworks, I don’t think it will be diminished in any which way, maybe to some extent, maybe not, time will tell. People who celebrate will celebrate.

“But for the most part, you will appreciate celebrations at Old Year’s Night start at midnight, so after 10-20 minutes it’s generally done. You may get sporadic bursts in certain areas from time to time, but for the most part, after 10-15 minutes, the celebratory aspect is done.”

Ghany said he believed people would comply with the new legislation.

“The law is the law. Now that we have this law in place, I think people will comply. If people want to break the law and be a law unto themselves, there is legislation in place, and the law will apply.”

Permit required for use

There have been concerns that the regulations would not be issued in time for the Christmas and Old Year’s celebrations. However, Attorney General John Jeremie, in a response to questions from Newsday on WhatsApp on December 12, said, “The act allows the use of fireworks on stipulated days without a permit, but subject to strict time restrictions. The coming holidays fall within those days.”

In addition to the restricted times, the use of fireworks is restricted in specified areas, specifically within a half mile radius of a public hospital, a private hospital, an airport, a zoo, a registered animal shelter, a farm where animals are reared, a Forest Reserve and a National Park.

People who want to discharge fireworks must apply for a permit to the police commissioner. Permits cannot be issued to anyone under age 18. The permit must specify the type and amount of fireworks as well as the location, date and time and time when the fireworks will be discharged, and can only be valid for the location, date and time specified.

Attempts to get information from the police service to determine how the process to grant permits would be carried out were not successful.

Once the permit is granted, the person must give the information to the Fire Service at least 14 days before they plan to let off the fireworks. This should include the date, time and location where the fireworks will be let off, as well as the type and amount of fireworks.

If a police officer believes someone is breaking the law under this legislation, they can issue a fixed penalty notice charging them with committing the offence and requiring them to pay the notice in the time prescribed. The notice should be signed by the officer and should have the date, time and place it was issued and the part of the law under which the alleged offence was committed. It should also have the time in which the penalty can be paid, the amount of the penalty and the clerk and the court to whom the penalty should be paid.

It should also contain the day, time and address of the court where the person should appear if they don’t pay in time. The person can contest the ticket.

According to the Summary Offence Act, section 99, igniting fireworks without a permit was a criminal offence which carries a $1,000 fine.