Family negotiating for safe release of kidnap victims

A screenshot of a video by the kidnappers with former powerboat racer Derek “Stones” Tardieu and his wife, Clarabelle. -

The family of kidnap victims Derek and Carabelle Tardieu is still negotiating with their abductors for their safe release.

Derek and Clarabelle Tardieu were taken a week ago from their Monos Island home and the family said they have not gotten any proof of life.

In a telephone interview on December 13, Derek’s brother, Robert Tardieu, told Newsday the family was still negotiating with the kidnappers, and cautioned the media about erroneous reports.

The couple was kidnapped from their Monos Island home on December 6.

Around 9.44 pm that day, a voice note from an unfamiliar number was sent to a relative’s phone with Derek, 70, relating that the kidnappers were demanding US$2.5 million for their release.

In a media release on December 9, the police said, “All necessary investigative resources have been mobilised and the matter is being treated with the utmost priority.”

It warned investigations were at a highly sensitive stage, and details would be limited in the interest of operational integrity and preserving the safety of the victims.

The police also urged the public and the media to exercise responsibility and restraint in their reporting, as speculation or premature disclosures may place the victims at risk.

Tardieu said the family was “deeply disturbed” by an erroneous Guardian report which said the kidnappers had reduced the ransom from US$2.5 million to TT$100,000.

He said he was shocked when he saw the article’s claims saying they were not true, and it could put his brother and sister-in-law in further jeopardy. He said the situation was already distressing to the family, and they did not want anything to agitate the kidnappers.

“That front page was deeply disturbing, both to me and the rest of the family. That was totally out of context.

“What I would say is that negotiations are continuing. My brother and his wife still remain abducted at this present time, and we are awaiting further instructions.

“All I want to do is to get my brother and his wife back home safe. But every little thing Dale and Tom say in the media is complicating the issue and could deeply hamper their safe return,” he said.