Defence Force, Jabloteh seal important TTPFL wins

Defence Force FC's Sheldon Bateau scored the match winner against Prisons FC at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds in Phase II on December 12. -

DEFENCE Force continued their upward climb on the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) standings after producing a 2-1 victory over second-placed Prisons FC at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds in Phase II on December 12.

A goal in each half from Adriel George and the match-winner from Sheldon Bateau in the final minutes affirmed the fourth-placed defending TTPFL champions' three valuable points on their quest to retain the coveted crown.

After receiving a neat pass from Rivaldo Coryat outside the Prisons penalty box in the 37th minute, George created some space and rifled a right-footed shot into the left corner of the goal, beyond the outstretched arms of a diving Jabari Gray.

In the 75th, Prisons drew level when Weslie John dove and connected with a low header to score past Defence Force goalie Isaiah Williams.

However, eight minutes later, Bateau scored a spectacular glancing header which glided towards the far post off a corner kick, to go 2-1 up. And despite Prisons searching for another equaliser in the final minutes, it never came.

The win kept Defence Force (14 points) in the hunt to break into the top three as they now sit in fourth spot, trailing third placed Club Sando (13 points) by one point.

In the earlier match at the same venue, seventh-place San Juan Jabloteh also snared three crucial points with a 2-1 triumph over struggling 11th-place La Horquetta Rangers.

Malachi Webb put Jabloteh up in the sixth minute after he received a long throw in the area, beat his man and fired home from close range. Jabloteh entered the half time break ahead, but Rangers levelled the playing field ten minutes into the second period.

From a corner, Rangers had two quick shots blocked out before Kesean St Rose pounced on a loose ball in the area to score with a right-footed shot.

Jabloteh, though, never gave up and were rewarded for their efforts in the third minute of extra time. A good run from Jordan Fraser down the right resulted in a precise cross in front of the Rangers' goal, which second-half substitute Kaseem Ballantyne made no mistake to tuck away and snare three points in the dying moments.

Up to press time on December 13, action was under way at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva as cellar-placed Eagles FC took on sixth-place Central FC while fifth-ranked AC Port of Spain were goal-bound on closing the gap on third-placed Club Sando.

On December 14 at the Mahaica Sports Complex, Point Fortin, home team Point Fortin Civic take on 1976 Phoenix FC from 5 pm while league leaders Police FC meet ninth-placed Caledonia AIA.