Budding parang star, Beltino Ramdeen

Beltino Ramdeen shows of his skills on the maracas outside his Sangre Chiquito home. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Bavina Sookdeo

When four-year-old Beltino Chandlin Ramdeen picked up a pair of maracas and began dancing to the sweet rhythms of parang, his grandmother thought it was just his way of having fun.

But video she shared on social media showing Ramdeen shaking maracas (chac-chac) and dancing with confidence and pure joy captured hearts across country garnering thousands of views in minutes.

For his grandmother, Allyson Bengochea-Gyton, a parang vocalist, of Sangre Chiquito, a village near Sangre Grande, the moment was more than adorable, it felt like destiny unfolding.

“My heart feels so full to know my grandson loves what I love at this young age,” she said. “He has a parang jumbie, as we say, parang is his favourite,” she said.

Parang, derived from the Spanish word "parranda" – meaning a festive spree or celebration – has become synonymous with the joy and celebrations of Christmas in TT.

Traditionally, parranderos move from house to house, filling communities with lively music, dance and the sharing of food and drink as they celebrate the birth of Christ through song and community togetherness.

For young Ramdeen who is still in pre-school, music and parang is deeply woven into his family’s roots. Born on March 21, 2021 to parents Shennel Joseph Ramdeen, an HR personnel, and Heberto Ramdeen, a contractor. Ramdeen is the grandson of Bengochea-Gyton and the late Hanuman Ramdeen – both steeped in Trinidad’s musical traditions.

Bengochea-Gyton is a lead singer who has performed with several bands and now leads her own parang and Latin ensemble, Ritmos Calientes.

Hanuman Ramdeen, before his passing, played maracas and a little cuatro. And (Beltino) Ramdeen’s step-grandfather, Leo Gyton, is also a lead vocalist and skilled cuatro player.

The musical heritage doesn’t stop there. “His great uncle, John Ramdeen, is also a musician – he plays any instrument,” Bengochet-Gyton said.

“His uncle Timothy plays the maracas, and his second cousin Leston plays both maracas and cuatro.” With so much talent around him, it’s no surprise that little Ramdeen gravitated toward instruments from as early as anyone can remember.

Unlike many children his age, Ramdeen is anything but shy. “Once live music is playing, Beltino performs like if he is on stage,” his grandmother said.

One special moment stands out in her memory. “One day I was singing, and he just picked up his father’s maracas and started to shake it and he has been shaking ever since.”

Their bond is grounded in music. “He calls me his Nani, so he will always say, ‘Nani, sing for me and I will play.’”

“He also asks me to teach him songs…recently he has shown interest and wanted to learn whole songs.”

Bengochet-Gyton shared that the little boy even surprises the family with how quickly he learns.

“He was listening to Spanish songs while they were playing and learned the words without anybody teaching him.” His favourite song right now is a Latin tune by the Peruvian band Corazón Serrano.

For Ramdeen, parang isn’t just seasonal, it’s part of his everyday life. “We don’t wait for Christmas to play music,” his grandmother said.

“Some of our videos with him were just random… sitting in the afternoon doing nothing and he will just put on the music and start shaking his maracas.”

And Christmas itself? “Beltino loves Christmas,” she said warmly.

“He really lights up when he plays his maracas.”

This year, his Christmas wish is one that would make any parrandero smile. At just four years old, he wrote a letter to Santa asking for a cuatro.

He already has a pair of maracas, which he guards carefully but he wants another pair.

“He has his own which he doesn’t want anyone touching...but he uses his papa’s when he doesn’t have his in hand.”

Though he is still very young, the family sees tremendous potential in Ramdeen. “As long as he’s interested, we will get him more involved and into music school,” said his grandmother.

His father, Heberto, has recently taken up playing the maracas and the cuatro as well, and this inspires his son even more.

For Bengochet-Gyton, the joy of seeing her grandson embrace the same musical traditions she has devoted her life to is immeasurable.

“I wish nothing but good things for him,” she said. “He really lights up when he plays.”

While social media is often filled with fleeting trends, Ramdeen’s viral moment stands out because it is so deeply heart-warming.

For the Ramdeen and Gyton families, it’s not about fame or views. It’s about their loving legacy being kept alive through one of the youngest members of their family. And if he has his way, he will become a doctor – his dream profession – and may be leading the band soon enough.