APT James’s vision for Tobago

-

Part 1

Mr Alphonso Theophilus James was elected as the representative for the people of Tobago on the Legislative Council of TT in the first elections held by universal adult suffrage, in 1946. James, who was Tobago’s strongest advocate for the island’s development, personally delivered a memorandum to Secretary of State for the Colonies Sir Arthur Creech Jones on June 2, 1948, which outlined the grievances and complaints of the people of Tobago, and which was crafted with assistance from two other people.

This document is significant because it provides information on the social and economic state of Tobago, as well as of the way members of the colony’s administration viewed Tobago after 59 years of union and after the very impactful World War II.

The memo asserted that in 1948 the island was in a “grievous condition” which was caused by administrative disregard that prevented any attempt to improve the island in keeping with the needs of the population.

He criticised the pervading policy of the local administration, which considered money spent on Tobago money lost, and regarded improvements there as a drag on the resources of Trinidad – an attitude which served as a drag on progressive endeavours to improve life in Tobago. These officials devoted their efforts to maintaining the existing, inadequate services, so hampering any prospects of development for the island.

It was the challenges which James faced, as the voice crying in the wilderness of the Legislative Council in his committed effort to serve the people he represented, which made him pay his way to London to bypass the administrative obstacle and seek audience with the imperial authorities, hoping for a positive outcome.

James advocated a different approach to development, which would have a more meaningful impact. It was argued that a policy of planned development which made maximum use of the island’s resources would result in an improved living standard for the population within ten years.

The James development programme was the first holistic development plan articulated for Tobago. It aimed to develop those areas in which Tobago enjoyed a comparative advantage.

His aim was to use resource development to reduce dependency on foreign imports, save foreign exchange and at the same time provide employment opportunities, with increased earning possibilities for the population, which would result in an improved quality of life.

Noting that the island had potential for agricultural development, James recommended the formulation of an agricultural policy based on a radical land-reform programme, in which the sizes of the estates were reduced to facilitate land allocations to the peasants to cultivate vegetable gardens, which would satisfy the local market and make imports unnecessary. Although he was aware plantation owners would not support such a policy, James described it as sound agricultural policy, to which end he argued also that both the numbers and the capabilities of the staff of the Department of Agriculture needed to be improved to make them able to serve Tobago’s agricultural needs more effectively.

In the memo, James indicated that there was a local market for and interest in animal husbandry, but in order to expand production, it was necessary to disseminate information on scientific methods of breeding and stock feed. Farmers should also be provided with long-term loans for expanding their operations, along with the services of a veterinary department. Development in this area would satisfy the local demand for meat and possibly stimulate dairy production – butter, cheese and condensed milk – to reduce the drain on foreign exchange.

Fishing, he asserted, was a popular activity. In his words, “Almost every Tobagonian is a fisherman”– but their antiquated, hit-and-miss methods, which kept them poor, needed to be changed to let them live comfortably from fishing. He suggested Tobago’s fishing industry would benefit from a facility for canning.

James was averse to any system which made Tobago a primary producer for Trinidad. He said there was much potential to develop a fibre industry to produce mattresses and cushions, but lamented that Trinidad consumed and benefited from all Tobago’s fibre.

James also advocated setting up factories for coconut-oil extraction and soap, lard and margarine production in Tobago.

The cocoa industry was troubled because its best growing areas were on the northern side of the island, the worst served by roads and shipping facilities. This made it difficult for cocoa farmers to transport their goods to depots on the coast for shipment, and they commonly encountered loss and delays.

Regarding roads and water supply, Tobago suffered the worst service of any part of the colony. James blamed the short-sighted policies of every administration for the backwardness from which the people of Tobago suffered, and which made investors unwilling to invest in the island. Yet numerous calls to improve these services were steadfastly ignored by the local administration.

The memo proposed a comprehensive road-development scheme to accommodate traffic across the entire island for ease of communication, transport for agricultural produce and access to health services – to terminate the practice of carrying sick people in hammocks over inaccessible tracks and crossing swollen, dangerous rivers to access health offices miles away. It asserted that bad roads hindered local production and stimulated the market for imported items; hence it recommended the abolition of traces and bridle paths which were suitable for pack animals and head carriers.

The memo also addressed malaria and deficiency diseases, which were prevalent, and noted that the island was underserved by three medical officers of health, who were also required to provide services in other areas.

The recommendation was that eight medical officers should be attached to the district hospitals, along with an increase in health centres and district nurses. It proposed improved swamp drainage for malaria control and an increase in the number of sanitary inspectors to ensure a healthy population, which was critical for development.

It was the state of housing which provided the most glaring evidence of an unwise government policy of neglect. Most homes, the memo asserted, were dilapidated and unsuitable for human habitation. Acquiring homes was frustrating for potential homeowners because of the length of time it took to scrimp and save from their measly wages to afford a home.

It called for urgent government action to remedy this untenable situation and suggested that a housing scheme, like those established in Trinidad, should be developed for Tobago, with a provision for loans to build homes rather than offering rental units.