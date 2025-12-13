Why bar owners cannot demand sympathy

Guniss Seecharan and other members of the Barkeepers and Operators Association (BOATT) gather to discuss the gaming tax at Woodford Square, Port of Spain on December 9. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The ongoing issues that have been surrounding bar owners has become troubling. It is time citizens understand the real issue with them. There is a growing narrative in the media which seems to portray bar owners as victims, yet some of the same individuals openly admit to engaging in practices that are breaking the law.

It is unacceptable that they now demand sympathy while simultaneously acknowledging their own wrongdoings. For years these unregistered gaming machines flourished in TT. Bar owners benefited from this. It is important to highlight how wrong these issues are on many different levels.

Bar owners cannot expect special treatment when their primary grievance is that the law is finally being enforced. What is even more surprising is their call on the government to “look away” from the illegal activity of some. Let us not forget how we arrived here.

The former PNM administration created an environment where certain breaches were quietly ignored, allowing some bar owners to break the law and benefit from the system. This was not done out of concern but as political desperation in an attempt to soften the consequences of the past government's failures.

Now that proper enforcement is being put into place, bar owners are acting shocked that their free pass has expired.

The enforcement of the law is not political, it is not an attack on the bar owners. It is simply the job of a government that refuses to normalise illegality, no matter how loudly the offenders protest. If bar owners want to be taken seriously the first step is simply obeying the law; anything less is an attempt to deflect responsibility.

Let us be honest, enforcement is long overdue. Bars can operate but they must be within the framework of the law.

KEITH ROLAND

via e-mail