Wendy Rahamut's black cake

Black cake - Photo by Wendy Rahamut

I have been baking black cakes for a very long time, over the years I have tweaked recipes to get the taste and texture I want. My black cakes are dark with fruits not browning, browning is a cheap way to get the dark colour in black cakes without using the quantity of fruits. That’s why some cakes are spongier than others, a true black Christmas cake should be heavy with fruit, moist and should not cut like a sponge cake, the ration of flour to fruits should lean heavily towards fruits and cherries and citron peel should be separately chopped and added at the end and not in huge quantities.

I personally soak my fruits in ½ golden rum and ½ Fernandes Cherry brandy, no other will do. After my soak, I drain out some of the liquid, then I finely chop the fruits in my food pro then I add some soaking liquid back. Now you can use all the soaking liquid, but this will result in a much wetter cake.

For my batter 100 per cent real butter, and a good quality all-purpose flour, I really like Gold Seal Flour these days so that is now my preferred all-purpose flour. I use mixed essence and a good mixed spice blend.

The best part about baking black cake? The delightful aroma of caramel, fruits and a heady "rummish" fragrance, heaven! This you will never experience if you don’t bake them yourself!

Happy baking!

Light Christmas fruit cake

1 cup butter

1 cup granulated sugar

4 eggs

½ cup raisins, minced or chopped

½ cup candied cherries, finely chopped

½ cup mixed peel

½ cup chopped walnuts or almonds, (optional)

2 cups all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Grease, line and flour 1 nine inch round pan.

With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and creamy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time beating well between additions.

Sift flour and combine with fruits and nuts.

Fold in flour, fruits and nuts.

Pour batter into a 9 inch round pan.

Bake for about 1½ hours.

Cool.

Makes 1, 9 inch cake

Trinidad black cake

1¼ lb raisins

½ lb currants

¾ lb sultanas

½ lb prunes

½ lb chopped walnuts

¼ lb mixed peel

¼ lb cherries

1⅔ cups dark rum

1⅔ cups cherry brandy

1 lb butter

1 lb brown sugar

6 eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon and allspice, mixed

2 tsp essence

Brandy or rum to 'nurse' your cake with after baking

Seed and cut up fruits, except cherries into about ¼-inch pieces.

Combine rum and cherry brandy and add fruits to mixture.

Let soak overnight or up to one week, longer if preferred.

Preheat oven to 300F.

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Sift together flour and baking powder, cinnamon and allspice.

Drain fruits reserve liquid, mince fruits.

Add drained fruits to butter and sugar mixture.

Add cut up cherries and nuts.

Fold flour into fruits and butter mixture, alternately with

Remaining liquid.

Add mixed essence, mix well.

Grease and line two 9-inch cake pans with waxed paper, grease and flour paper

Spoon cake batter equally into prepared baking pans.

Bake for 2 to 2½ hours.

Pour on brandy or rum in tablespoon increments over cakes after baking.

Repeat this for about one week.

Your cake will keep well wrapped and in a covered tin for about one year.

Note: To make a non alcohol version of this cake soak your fruits in grape juice for just one week, refrigerated, this cake will need to be refrigerated a few days after baking.

