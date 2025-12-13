Watts meets off-spinner Karishma Ramharack to advance women's cricket

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts and TT women's team cricketer Karishma Ramharack. Photo courtesy Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs -

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts met with TT women's cricket team captain Karishma Ramharack, in a move which is hoped to further plans for the women's game locally.

The 30-year-old Ramharack, who was named the TT Cricket Board's (TTCB) female International Cricketer of the Year in October, led TT's women's team at the recent T20 cricket tourney at the Bolivarian Games in Peru where they registered a silver-medal finish behind Jamaica. TT won all four round-robin games at the tournament, but suffered a six-wicket loss to the Jamaicans in the final on December 7.

A December 11 social media post from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs said discussions between Ramharack and Watts "focused on the continued development and elevation of women's cricket in TT, including pathways for young female athletes, enhanced support structures and opportunities for national representation."

Via her social media platform, Ramharack simply said, "No words...just actions. Pleasure to meet the Minister of Sports!"

Joining Ramharack on her courtesy call to Watts on December 11 was her sister and broadcaster Mariah Ramharack, as well as the ministry's permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles.