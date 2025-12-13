Unit Trust renews commitment to youth with Jabloteh partnership

San Juan Jabloteh team members and officials, along with UTC management after both parties renewed their partnership. - UTC

The Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) has reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to the holistic development of young people in TT. By partnering with the San Juan Jabloteh Sports Club, UTC empowers youth through programmes that support athletic growth, character building and financial literacy, ensuring well-rounded personal development.

Attending the function in which both parties continued their partnership were UTC executive director Nigel Edwards; chief sales and marketing's Deyson Scott; Head of marketing Hema Ramkissoon. On behalf of the club were chairman of the San Juan Jabloteh Sports Nirad Tewarie and general manager Phillip Fraser.

"This partnership is a strategic commitment to holistic youth development. Our goal is to equip these young athletes with the knowledge to translate their success on the field into lifelong financial empowerment, ensuring they are building secure futures for themselves and their communities," said Edwards.

"The mentorship programme is a key part of this vision, providing future leaders with the opportunity to learn directly from UTC team members working across finance, technology, customer service, and more. We hope that these opportunities complement their studies and skills, preparing them for success both on and off the field.”

San Juan Jabloteh, known for their extensive youth development programmes, provides training and mentorship to young athletes, guiding them towards positive engagement and opportunities.

Tewarie said, "The support from UTC is truly pivotal, especially following our period of non-participation in the TT Professional Football League. This stability allows us to develop and grow our athletes, fostering a stronger, more consistent connection to the community. The integrated financial literacy workshops they provide are the most valuable part of this holistic development model, ensuring our members are well-prepared young adults with the tools to build long-term stability.”

The renewed partnership will continue to incorporate financial literacy sessions for the club’s athletes and their families, aligning UTC’s mission of wealth creation with Jabloteh’s goals of producing well-rounded, capable individuals.

This arrangement aligns with the corporation’s ongoing efforts to empower citizens to deepen their understanding of financial literacy, as it views this as a gateway to financial freedom. This year, UTC has conducted approximately 80 workshops across the public and private sectors, reaching over 2,000 people. Notably, the corporation conducted sessions with the Trinbago Knight Riders, participants in the Nicky P Batting Academy and members of the elite athlete programme of the Sports Company of TT (SporTT).